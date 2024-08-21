Watch Now
Beware Jacobs, Pittman’s fantasy bust potential
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers explain why they’re worried about Josh Jacobs and Michael Pittman Jr. as potential underachievers based on average draft position.
Why Berry is low on Tua at fantasy draft spot
Tua Tagovailoa’s lack of rushing production and late-season struggles make him a scary fantasy proposition, while Aaron Jones and Zamir White also carry questions.
Who will be Berry’s ‘Ride or Die’ this year?
Matthew Berry has narrowed down the list of players that could be his "Ride or Die" this year. Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers try to guess who made the first cut.
Lions’ St. Brown worth an OPOY bet at +1800
Matthew Berry is all-in on Amon Ra. St Brown for NFL Offensive Player of the Year, with Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers eyeing a pair of talented running backs for the award.
Adaptability is crucial in fantasy football drafts
Matthew Berry explains why managers should have a "general sense" of every player available in fantasy drafts to help prepare for a wide range of scenarios when on the clock.
Managers should ‘adjust rankings’ while drafting
Matthew Berry & Co. stress the importance of remaining flexible with rankings in fantasy football drafts, explaining why they should remain “fluid” as the board shifts.
Jets’ rookie Allen is a priority late-round target
FFHH shares why managers must focus on "winning weeks," laying out several late-round, high-upside draft targets that could eventually provide spike weeks in starting lineups.
Will Bills’ Allen repeat as a top-two fantasy QB?
Matthew Berry & Co. review several scenarios for 2024 fantasy football, including Josh Allen’s run as a top-two option, Derrick Henry’s rushing TD streak, rookie WRs and more.
Berry’s strategies for RB, WR, TE in 2024 drafts
Matthew Berry reveals how he's targeting skill position players in 2024 fantasy drafts, including why managers should "definitely want" a top-10 TE and how to approach rookie pass catchers.
Identifying QB depth in fantasy football drafts
Matthew Berry zeros in on quarterback draft strategies for 2024, including why he's prioritizing mobile QBs and how managers can compare ADPs with various rankings.
Berry: ‘Mock draft like crazy’ for 2024 season
As managers prepare for the 2024 fantasy football season, Matthew Berry & Co. share why studying league rules, format, and scoring are pivotal for building the best possible roster.
Have Singletary, White solidified fantasy value?
Devin Singletary and Zamir White are shedding light on the running back hierarchy on the Giants and Raiders.