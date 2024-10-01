Watch Now
Gibbs, Montgomery both every-week fantasy starters
Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery headline the FFHH crew's fantasy takeaways from Monday's Lions win, as well as Kenneth Walker III clearly leading the Seahawks' backfield after his monster three-touchdown performance.
Could Quinn win Coach of the Year with Commanders?
Jay Croucher, Matthew Berry and Connor Rogers give some NFL Awards futures bets they're looking at, including Dan Quinn for Coach of the Year with the resurgent Washington Commanders.
Fields a legit fantasy starting QB with Steelers
Justin Fields is looking more and more comfortable with the Pittsburgh Steelers, making him a viable starting quarterback option in fantasy football. FFHH looks at other top QB, tight end and defense waiver adds.
Dowdle, Johnson solid waiver adds amid RB concerns
FFHH looks at some of the top waiver wire options at a thin running back position across the league, with Rico Dowdle and Roschon Johnson as decent adds — especially for Christian McCaffrey managers who need to act soon.
Packers’ Wicks ‘a priority’ on waivers at WR
Matthew Berry and the FFHH crew give their favorite waiver wire adds at wide receiver, led by a pair of Packers in Dontayvion Wicks and Romeo Doubs.
Lockett sinks Berry’s fantasy matchup vs. Croucher
Matthew Berry laments his heartbreaking 0.14-point fantasy football defeat to Jay Croucher in Week 4 — impacted, in part, by Tyler Lockett, despite the best efforts of Kenneth Walker III.
Eye Smith-Njigba, Pollard bets for MNF
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher give their favorite player props for the Monday Night Football doubleheader, including action on Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tony Pollard.
Swift has bounce-back game after slow start
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the fantasy performances of D'Andre Swift, Jordan Mason, Breece Hall and more during Week 4 of the NFL season.
Brown, Moss are both ‘high-end flexes’ in fantasy
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the shared backfield between Chase Brown and Zack Moss, breaking down why both players are "viable" fantasy starters in the Cincinnati Bengals' offense.
Darnold is a ‘legit QB1' for remainder of season
Matthew Berry explains why he's sold on Sam Darnold in fantasy, breaking down his performance vs. the Green Bay Packers and why he remains a strong fit in the Minnesota Vikings' offense.
Daniels, Robinson Jr. are fantasy forces
The FFHH crew discusses the strong showings from Jayden Daniels and Brian Robinson Jr. against the Cardinals, breaking down how both players have had impressive fantasy seasons through four games.
What does Rice injury mean for Chiefs in fantasy?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down the fantasy significance of Rashee Rice's injury against the Chargers, discussing what the injury will mean for the Chiefs' receiving corps in fantasy.