 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
Buccaneers vs. Falcons prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, injury updates, betting trends, and stats
Sanderson Farms Championship - Final Round
2024 Sanderson Farms Championship: Round 2 tee times, groups and how to watch
Sanderson Farms Championship - Final Round
2024 Sanderson Farms Championship: Round 1 tee times, groups and how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_pl_leigoal2v3_241001.jpg
ICYMI: Justin’s screamer puts Leicester City level
nbc_nd_ndi_mentalhealth_241001.jpg
ND psychology clinic combats mental health crisis
nbc_nd_ndi_goodwill_241001.jpg
ND fights for improved adult education

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
Buccaneers vs. Falcons prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, injury updates, betting trends, and stats
Sanderson Farms Championship - Final Round
2024 Sanderson Farms Championship: Round 2 tee times, groups and how to watch
Sanderson Farms Championship - Final Round
2024 Sanderson Farms Championship: Round 1 tee times, groups and how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_pl_leigoal2v3_241001.jpg
ICYMI: Justin’s screamer puts Leicester City level
nbc_nd_ndi_mentalhealth_241001.jpg
ND psychology clinic combats mental health crisis
nbc_nd_ndi_goodwill_241001.jpg
ND fights for improved adult education

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Gibbs, Montgomery both every-week fantasy starters

October 1, 2024 01:16 PM
Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery headline the FFHH crew's fantasy takeaways from Monday's Lions win, as well as Kenneth Walker III clearly leading the Seahawks' backfield after his monster three-touchdown performance.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_backtothefutures_241001.jpg
1:47
Could Quinn win Coach of the Year with Commanders?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverwireqbs_241001.jpg
7:47
Fields a legit fantasy starting QB with Steelers
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirerbsv2_241001.jpg
10:04
Dowdle, Johnson solid waiver adds amid RB concerns
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirewrs_241001.jpg
10:24
Packers’ Wicks ‘a priority’ on waivers at WR
Now Playing
nbc_berry_fantasyloss_241001.jpg
12:28
Lockett sinks Berry’s fantasy matchup vs. Croucher
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_mnfbets_240930.jpg
2:31
Eye Smith-Njigba, Pollard bets for MNF
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_wkndwarrior_240930.jpg
6:37
Swift has bounce-back game after slow start
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_jagstexan_240930.jpg
8:06
Brown, Moss are both ‘high-end flexes’ in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_vikingpackers_240930.jpg
6:33
Darnold is a ‘legit QB1' for remainder of season
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_commcards_240930.jpg
6:57
Daniels, Robinson Jr. are fantasy forces
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_chiefcharger_240930.jpg
7:19
What does Rice injury mean for Chiefs in fantasy?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_ravenbills_240930.jpg
4:14
Should Andrews be dropped by fantasy managers?
Now Playing