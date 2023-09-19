 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Tampa Bay Rays-Press Conference
Tampa Bay Rays finalizing new ballpark in St. Petersburg as part of a larger urban project
Wrestling - Olympics: Day 14
U.S. wrestlers win three more medals at world championships
ATHLETICS-MARATHON-NEW YORK
New York City Marathon to decide first athletes on 2024 U.S. Paralympic team

Top Clips

nbc_berry_deshaunstruggles_230919.jpg
Berry’s fantasy sell-high scenarios for Watson
nbc_golf_gt_dinhint_230919.jpg
Dinh recaps U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur comeback
nbc_golf_gt_schauffelev2_230919.jpg
Schauffele: Ryder Cup will be ‘a dogfight’

Watch Now

Love, Stafford are prime Week 3 QB waiver adds

September 19, 2023 01:58 PM
Matthew Berry runs through his top quarterback and tight waiver wire targets for Week 3, potential drop candidates and D/ST streamers.
Up Next
nbc_berry_deshaunstruggles_230919.jpg
3:41
Berry’s fantasy sell-high scenarios for Watson
Now Playing
MPX.jpg
8:33
Berry’s Week 3 WR waiver wire adds: Dell, Atwell
Now Playing
saints.jpg
4:29
Berry’s Saints-Panthers fantasy takeaways
Now Playing
nbc_berry_mnfposttape_230918.jpg
1:55
Who will get touches for Steelers vs. Browns?
Now Playing
nbc_berry_dkmnf_230918.jpg
3:14
Watch Chubb, Robinson for MNF player props
Now Playing
nbc_berry_nfc_230918v2__076228.jpg
14:53
Fantasy fallout from Barkley, Montgomery injuries
Now Playing
nbc_berry_wkndwarriorsv2_230918.jpg
12:41
Evans, Mostert highlight Weekend Warriors
Now Playing
nbc_berry_afc_230918.jpg
15:26
Burrow’s struggles, reinjury raise concerns
Now Playing
nbc_berry_whatsontap_230915.jpg
19:54
Dolphins-Patriots lead Berry’s fantasy matchups
Now Playing
nbc_berry_draftkingspickuplines_230915.jpg
5:51
McCaffrey going to be ‘the guy’ against the Rams
Now Playing
nbc_berry_practicenews_230915.jpg
8:15
Jones, Adams, Nacua make Berry’s practice report
Now Playing
nbc_berry_tnfreaction_230915.jpg
14:27
Swift erupts for Eagles and fantasy managers
Now Playing