Watch Now
Mariota causes concern if Hurts goes down
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher review the performance of Philadelphia's backfield against Cleveland, which is expected to be a three-headed monster this season, and address the struggles of Marcus Mariota.
Up Next
Fantasy Mailbag: Best 2-QB league draft strategy?
Fantasy Mailbag: Best 2-QB league draft strategy?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers open the mailbag to discuss draft strategies for two QB leagues, finding value in 14-team leagues, and how late is too late to draft a running back.
Kelce a tier above the rest in Berry’s TE rankings
Kelce a tier above the rest in Berry's TE rankings
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers discuss their tight end fantasy football tiers, with Mark Andrews and T.J. Hockenson trailing Travis Kelce for the top spot.
Armstead questionable for Week 1; CLE in trouble?
Armstead questionable for Week 1; CLE in trouble?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher react to Terron Armstead's leg injury and detail what it means for Miami's offense, address Cleveland's passing struggles and the emergence of Pittsburgh's Calvin Austin III.
Berry’s WR rankings headlined by Jefferson, Chase
Berry's WR rankings headlined by Jefferson, Chase
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher reveal their wide receiver tiers, headlined by Tier 1 comprised of Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Cooper Kupp, and Tyreek Hill.
St. Brown, Burks, Gage hurt in rough week for WRs
St. Brown, Burks, Gage hurt in rough week for WRs
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers react to wideout injuries from this week, including Amon-Ra St. Brown, Treylon Burks, and Russell Gage, and detail how it impacts the Lions, Titans, and Bucs at this stage.
Gage injury gives Godwin, Evans even larger roles
Gage injury gives Godwin, Evans even larger roles
Matthew Berry shares why Russell Gage's season ending injury is a "sad story" more than a "fantasy impact story" and details how it will impact Tampa Bay's offense.
Three WRs kick off Rotoworld mock fantasy draft
Three WRs kick off Rotoworld mock fantasy draft
Wide receivers Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase and Tyreek Hill kick off the Rotoworld staff's fantasy football mock draft. Matthew Berry, Lawrence Jackson, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers analyze the first round.
Pacheco, Cook lead RB-heavy mock draft Rd. 7
Pacheco, Cook lead RB-heavy mock draft Rd. 7
Round 7 of the Rotoworld staff mock draft on Fantasy Football Happy Hour is loaded with running backs, headlined by Dalvin Cook and Isiah Pacheco, who offer "opportunity" toward the later stages of the draft.
Berry blasts Jackson’s mock draft, WR depth
Berry blasts Jackson's mock draft, WR depth
After the Rotoworld staff's fantasy football mock draft, Matthew Berry critiques Lawrence Jackson's team for its weak bench and lack of depth at wide receiver.
McCaffrey, Ekeler lead Berry’s RB rankings
McCaffrey, Ekeler lead Berry's RB rankings
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers reveal their running back tiers, with fantasy studs Christian McCaffrey and Austin Ekeler leading the way.
Analyzing Cook, Elliott’s fit with NYJ and NE
Analyzing Cook, Elliott's fit with NYJ and NE
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down the fantasy implications of Dalvin Cook signing with the New York Jets and Ezekiel Elliott signing with the New England Patriots.