Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at The Glen
Saturday Watkins Glen Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info
Surfing - Olympics: Day 4
Italo Ferreira, first Olympic surfing gold medalist, set to miss 2024 Paris Games
Dania Vizzi.jpg
‘Shooterina’ Dania Vizzi adds to U.S. skeet success with another world medal

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chelseaanalysis_230818.jpg
Why did Lavia choose Chelsea over Liverpool?
nbc_nas_mcdowellhelmetdesignft_230818.jpg
Inside McDowell’s Cup Series helmet design
howell_(1).jpg
Fantasy Mailbag: Best 2-QB league draft strategy?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Mariota causes concern if Hurts goes down

August 18, 2023 01:44 PM
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher review the performance of Philadelphia's backfield against Cleveland, which is expected to be a three-headed monster this season, and address the struggles of Marcus Mariota.
howell_(1).jpg
8:57
Fantasy Mailbag: Best 2-QB league draft strategy?
nbc_ffhh_tightendrank_230818.jpg
20:45
Kelce a tier above the rest in Berry’s TE rankings
Armstead.jpg
10:26
Armstead questionable for Week 1; CLE in trouble?
ja'marr chase.jpg
22:50
Berry’s WR rankings headlined by Jefferson, Chase
Amon-Ra St. Brown
15:35
St. Brown, Burks, Gage hurt in rough week for WRs
nbc_berry_gage_230817.jpg
2:38
Gage injury gives Godwin, Evans even larger roles
nbc_ffhh_round1_230816.jpg
5:48
Three WRs kick off Rotoworld mock fantasy draft
nbc_ffhh_round7_230816.jpg
2:47
Pacheco, Cook lead RB-heavy mock draft Rd. 7
nbc_ffhh_teamlawrence_230816.jpg
3:13
Berry blasts Jackson’s mock draft, WR depth
nbc_berry_rbtiers_230815.jpg
8:13
McCaffrey, Ekeler lead Berry’s RB rankings
nbc_berry_cookelliot_230815.jpg
20:05
Analyzing Cook, Elliott’s fit with NYJ and NE
nbc_ffhh_richardsontaylorsegv2_230814.jpg
3:45
Can Taylor be trusted by fantasy owners?
