Harrison Jr. to NE headlines Rogers' mock draft
The FFHH crew breaks down the notable picks in Connor Rogers' "If I Were the GM" NFL mock draft, including Marvin Harrison Jr. heading to the Patriots at No. 3 and Jayden Daniels going to the Broncos at No. 12.
Which teams need a RB in the NFL draft?
The FFHH crew discuss the teams they feel should draft a running back in the 2024 NFL Draft, including the Dallas Cowboys, the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals.
Giants, Jets among best landing spots for Bowers
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the game of Georgia tight end Brock Bowers and evaluate his top landing spots in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Nabers to Chargers highlights best draft WR fits
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher review the best landing spots for wide receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft, including Malik Nabers to the Chargers and Brian Thomas Jr. to the Jaguars.
Berry’s Way Too Early Fantasy Rankings: 21-30
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher analyze Matthew Berry's fantasy rankings from No. 21 through No. 30, highlighting the potential of Josh Jacobs and D.J. Moore.
Berry’s Way Too Early Fantasy Rankings: 41-50
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discusses Patrick Mahomes' receiving weapons, Cooper Kupp's target share with Puka Nacua and more in Matthew Berry's current 2024 fantasy football rankings.
McCarthy’s odds to be No. 2 pick in draft rising
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyzes who the Washington Commanders might select with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft, breaking down odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Berry’s Way Too Early Fantasy Rankings: 31-40
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss Sam LaPorta, Derrick Henry and others in Matthew Berry's current 2024 fantasy football rankings.
How does Diggs fit with Texans in fantasy?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher react to the Buffalo Bills reportedly trading Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans, evaluating how it impacts Diggs and others in fantasy.
NFL free agency: Henry’s stock up, Fields’ down
Lawrence Jackson Jr. offers his reactions to NFL free agency and talks with Matthew Berry and Jay Croucher about the players whose outlooks changed the most, positively or negatively.
O’Connell, Brissett get chances to compete
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. break down the latest player headlines from around the NFL, including wide receiver free agency news and quarterback competitions.
How will Jacobs, Ridley fit new offenses?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. talk about the latest player news, including how new additions will be used in new places as well as updates on players such as J.K. Dobbins and Damien Harris.