 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal will play Davis Cup singles for Spain against the Netherlands ahead of retirement
Roger Federer Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer tells friend and rival Rafael Nadal that he made him enjoy tennis more
Tayon Holloway
Louisville suspends cornerback Tayon Holloway after arrest on domestic violence charges

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_ewingint_241119.jpg
Ewing happy to finish career on a ‘high note’
nbc_ffhh_texanscowboys_241119.jpg
Mixon shines on MNF; Stroud’s fantasy stock slips
nbc_ffhh_futures_241119.jpg
Barkley MVP, Payton COY are futures to consider

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal will play Davis Cup singles for Spain against the Netherlands ahead of retirement
Roger Federer Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer tells friend and rival Rafael Nadal that he made him enjoy tennis more
Tayon Holloway
Louisville suspends cornerback Tayon Holloway after arrest on domestic violence charges

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_ewingint_241119.jpg
Ewing happy to finish career on a ‘high note’
nbc_ffhh_texanscowboys_241119.jpg
Mixon shines on MNF; Stroud’s fantasy stock slips
nbc_ffhh_futures_241119.jpg
Barkley MVP, Payton COY are futures to consider

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Berry 'not ready' to drop Estime despite committee

November 19, 2024 12:25 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers highlight notable players to drop, most notably if they are off the Audric Estime train after underdelivering in Week 11.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_texanscowboys_241119.jpg
4:15
Mixon shines on MNF; Stroud’s fantasy stock slips
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_futures_241119.jpg
0:54
Barkley MVP, Payton COY are futures to consider
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_draktkings_241118.jpg
3:09
Collins, Mixon make for solid bets against Cowboys
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_warriorsscaries_241118.jpg
7:36
Lions’ entire offense, Nix lead Weekend Warriors
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_saintsbrowns_241118.jpg
4:32
Hill has ‘epic’ Week 11 while Jeudy shines for CLE
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_coltsjets_241118.jpg
8:54
Richardson, Downs demonstrated connection vs. Jets
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_billschiefs_241118.jpg
3:46
Just ‘bad day at the office’ for Chiefs in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_ramspats_241118.jpg
3:54
Maye a borderline QB1, Rams’ weapons on display
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_snfrecap_241118.jpg
12:09
Herbert a top-10 fantasy QB the rest of the way
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_241115.jpg
2:40
Week 11 pick-up lines: Allen or Tillman prop bet?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_tnfcommanders_241115.jpg
14:00
Lack of weapons on display for Daniels vs Eagles
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_tradetargetssell_241115.jpg
7:41
Harris, Dobbins and Downs top sells for Week 11
Now Playing