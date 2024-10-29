 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sony Open in Hawaii - Round One
Exploring the latest proposed changes to PGA Tour fields, eligiblity
MLB: NLDS-Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets
MLB Free Agency 2024: Schedule, how does it work, dates, top free agents, qualifying offers
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Andrey Rublev
Rublev loses temper and match at Paris Masters, local hope Perricard hits 28 aces

Top Clips

tracy_site.jpg
Tracy Jr. has ‘clearly’ taken over as Giants RB1
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiretes_241029.jpg
‘Wheels up’ for Commanders’ Ertz in fantasy
nbc_oht_scottford3pointer_v2_241029.JPG
Danielle Scott stays centered as an NBA referee

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sony Open in Hawaii - Round One
Exploring the latest proposed changes to PGA Tour fields, eligiblity
MLB: NLDS-Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets
MLB Free Agency 2024: Schedule, how does it work, dates, top free agents, qualifying offers
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Andrey Rublev
Rublev loses temper and match at Paris Masters, local hope Perricard hits 28 aces

Top Clips

tracy_site.jpg
Tracy Jr. has ‘clearly’ taken over as Giants RB1
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiretes_241029.jpg
‘Wheels up’ for Commanders’ Ertz in fantasy
nbc_oht_scottford3pointer_v2_241029.JPG
Danielle Scott stays centered as an NBA referee

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Stafford, Nix are viable QB streamers for Week 9

October 29, 2024 12:15 PM
FFHH shares why fantasy managers in need of quarterback help should look to Matthew Stafford, Bo Nix, and Jameis Winston on the waiver wire ahead of Week 9.
Up Next
tracy_site.jpg
3:15
Tracy Jr. has ‘clearly’ taken over as Giants RB1
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiretes_241029.jpg
3:16
‘Wheels up’ for Commanders’ Ertz in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_coleman_241029.jpg
3:23
Bills’ Coleman is primed to continue fantasy rise
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_draftkings_241028.jpg
3:19
Jones’ passing yards worth a bet vs. Steelers?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_sundayscaries_241028.jpg
6:03
Richardson hits a new low, Pittman unstartable?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_241028.jpg
5:30
Nix a ‘viable streamer,’ Cook cooks for Bills
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_chiefsraiders_241028.jpg
2:48
Kelce has his best fantasy game of the year
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_falconsbucs_241028.jpg
3:44
Cousins looks better for ATL as Pitts, Mooney star
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_brownsravens_241028.jpg
6:12
Browns’ Tillman a sudden fantasy star with Winston
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_49erscowboys_241028.jpg
3:38
Kittle leads National Tight Ends day eruption
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_commandersbears_241028.jpg
7:47
Daniels thrives, Bears take step back in Week 8
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_cardinalsdolphins_241028.jpg
4:46
‘Ride or Die’ Murray slowly proving Berry right
Now Playing