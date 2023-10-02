Watch Now
McCaffrey, Wilson among Week 4 fantasy stars
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss Christian McCaffrey and Michael Wilson's big performances during Week 4.
Up Next
Berry’s best bets for Seahawks vs. Giants
Berry's best bets for Seahawks vs. Giants
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher provide their best bets for the Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Giants Monday Night Football matchup.
Berry previews Seahawks vs. Giants
Berry previews Seahawks vs. Giants
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher preview the Week 4 Monday Night Football matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants.
Burrow, Olave headline Week 4 duds
Burrow, Olave headline Week 4 duds
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the Week 4 fantasy football duds, including Joe Burrow and Chris Olave.
Bills-Dolphins; Fields delivers; Nacua’s big day
Bills-Dolphins; Fields delivers; Nacua's big day
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher share their thoughts on the Bills' blowout of the Dolphins, Justin Fields' career day and Puka Nacua's bounce back.
Week 4 Pick-Up Lines: Burrow, CIN will handle TEN
Week 4 Pick-Up Lines: Burrow, CIN will handle TEN
Matthew picks between Jay's and Connor's pick-up lines for Week 4: Ezekiel Elliott over 27.5 rush yards (per DraftKings Sportsbook) or Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals at -2.5 against the Tennessee Titans.
MIA-BUF, LV-LAC, MIN-CAR fantasy football outlook
MIA-BUF, LV-LAC, MIN-CAR fantasy football outlook
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers break down the top fantasy players in a few NFL Week 4 matchups: Miami Dolphins-Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas Raiders-Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings-Carolina Panthers.
Pollard set for fantasy ‘blow-up week’ against NE
Pollard set for fantasy 'blow-up week' against NE
Denny Carter joins Fantasy Football Happy Hour to predict a few big performances in Week 4, including Dallas Cowboys RB Tony Pollard and Indianapolis Colts WR Josh Downs -- but not Cleveland Browns RB Jerome Ford.
Montgomery shines in DET’s win over GB on TNF
Montgomery shines in DET's win over GB on TNF
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers walk through their takeaways from the Detroit Lions' 34-20 win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football, including David Montgomery, AJ Dillon and Romeo Doubs.
Under the radar TNF prop bets to watch
Under the radar TNF prop bets to watch
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss their favorite Thursday Night Football player prop bets ahead of the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers NFC North showdown.
Packers vs. Lions Week 4 best player prop bets
Packers vs. Lions Week 4 best player prop bets
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers take a look at the most bet player props for the Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football.
Berry’s Love/Hate Week 4 QBs: Herbert, Richardson
Berry's Love/Hate Week 4 QBs: Herbert, Richardson
Matthew Berry loves the Week 4 matchups for Josh Herbert, Anthony Richardson, and Joe Burrow, and he also has his eyes on Brock Purdy, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Jordan Love, while he's shading Lamar Jackson and Dak Prescott.