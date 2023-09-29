Watch Now
MIA-BUF, LV-LAC, MIN-CAR fantasy football outlook
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers break down the top fantasy players in a few NFL Week 4 matchups: Miami Dolphins-Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas Raiders-Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings-Carolina Panthers.
Up Next
Week 4 Pick-Up Lines: Burrow, CIN will handle TEN
Week 4 Pick-Up Lines: Burrow, CIN will handle TEN
Matthew picks between Jay's and Connor's pick-up lines for Week 4: Ezekiel Elliott over 27.5 rush yards (per DraftKings Sportsbook) or Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals at -2.5 against the Tennessee Titans.
Pollard set for fantasy ‘blow-up week’ against NE
Pollard set for fantasy 'blow-up week' against NE
Denny Carter joins Fantasy Football Happy Hour to predict a few big performances in Week 4, including Dallas Cowboys RB Tony Pollard and Indianapolis Colts WR Josh Downs -- but not Cleveland Browns RB Jerome Ford.
Montgomery shines in DET’s win over GB on TNF
Montgomery shines in DET's win over GB on TNF
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers walk through their takeaways from the Detroit Lions' 34-20 win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football, including David Montgomery, AJ Dillon and Romeo Doubs.
Under the radar TNF prop bets to watch
Under the radar TNF prop bets to watch
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss their favorite Thursday Night Football player prop bets ahead of the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers NFC North showdown.
Packers vs. Lions Week 4 best player prop bets
Packers vs. Lions Week 4 best player prop bets
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers take a look at the most bet player props for the Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football.
Berry’s Love/Hate Week 4 QBs: Herbert, Richardson
Berry's Love/Hate Week 4 QBs: Herbert, Richardson
Matthew Berry loves the Week 4 matchups for Josh Herbert, Anthony Richardson, and Joe Burrow, and he also has his eyes on Brock Purdy, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Jordan Love, while he's shading Lamar Jackson and Dak Prescott.
Berry’s Love/Hate Week 4 WRs: Olave, Higgins
Berry's Love/Hate Week 4 WRs: Olave, Higgins
Matthew Berry loves Chris Olave, Tee Higgins and Elijah Moore in their Week 4 fantasy football matchups but believes managers should stay away from Jahan Dotson and DeAndre Hopkins, among others.
Berry’s Love/Hate Week 4 RBs: Walker, Cook, Moss
Berry's Love/Hate Week 4 RBs: Walker, Cook, Moss
Kenneth Walker III, James Cook, and Zack Moss are among the running backs Matthew Berry loves for their Week 4 matchups, while he's wary of Joe Mixon, James Conner, and Brian Robinson.
Packers, Lions fortifying rosters ahead of TNF
Packers, Lions fortifying rosters ahead of TNF
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher sift through the latest player injury news in the NFL ahead of Week 4, and update the statuses of Aaron Jones, Christian Watson, and David Montgomery for TNF.
Week 4 lines: Cardinals-49ers, Dolphins-Bills
Week 4 lines: Cardinals-49ers, Dolphins-Bills
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew review Week 4 matchups with the highest spreads courtesy of DraftKings including Cardinals-49ers, Dolphins-Bills and Seahawks-Giants.
Analyzing Dotson’s struggles, Freiermuth’s outlook
Analyzing Dotson’s struggles, Freiermuth’s outlook
Matthew Berry & Co. dive into Week 4 outlooks for a trio of pass catchers including Jahan Dotson, Pat Freiermuth and Gabe Davis.