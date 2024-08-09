Watch Now
Pittman Jr. will benefit from Josh Downs' injury
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discuss Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs injuring his ankle in training camp, evaluating what the injury means for other Colts skill position players.
Up Next
Fantasy QB storylines: Daniels, Lawrence and more
Fantasy QB storylines: Daniels, Lawrence and more
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers dig into fantasy quarterback values, analyzing whether Jayden Daniels is being under-drafted, if Trevor Lawrence will have a breakout year and more.
CMC remains Berry’s 1.01 for 2024 despite injury
CMC remains Berry's 1.01 for 2024 despite injury
Though he has "some concern" about Christian McCaffrey's calf strain, Matthew Berry remains confident enough to keep the star running back as his top-ranked player for fantasy boards.
Fantasy QB storylines: Mahomes, Hurts and Stroud
Fantasy QB storylines: Mahomes, Hurts and Stroud
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers analyze if Patrick Mahomes can return to fantasy greatness, if Jalen Hurts will be a better passer, how C.J. Stroud will grow in Year 2 and more.
Berry sees ‘monster year’ for Commanders’ Robinson
Berry sees 'monster year' for Commanders' Robinson
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers offer up their most-drafted players for the 2024 fantasy football season, predicting big years for Brian Robinson, Rashid Shaheed and Ja'Lynn Polk.
Nabers, Johnson lead Berry’s most-drafted players
Nabers, Johnson lead Berry's most-drafted players
Matthew Berry & Co. reveal which players they're targeting in fantasy drafts this summer, including Giants rookie Malik Nabers, new Ravens RB Derrick Henry, and Panthers vet Diontae Johnson.
Williams to see ‘open opportunities’ with Lions
Williams to see 'open opportunities' with Lions
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew breaks down the latest news from NFL training camps and discuss why Jameson Williams could be a wide receiver that fantasy players should draft ahead of the 2024 season.
Hopkins expected to miss time with knee injury
Hopkins expected to miss time with knee injury
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers break down the latest player headlines from around the NFL, including DeAndre Hopkins, Justin Herbert and Puka Nacua's injuries.
Paris Games have proved Olympics are ‘back’
Paris Games have proved Olympics are 'back'
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers dive into the 2024 Paris Olympics, discussing how the Games have been thrilling to watch for all ages and more.
‘Fantasy legend’ Johnson retires from NFL
‘Fantasy legend’ Johnson retires from NFL
The FFHH crew remembers some of David Johnson’s greatest fantasy stat lines after the running back’s retirement and evaluates what the Vikings’ signing of Robert Tonyan indicates about T.J. Hockenson.
Spears a potential late-round fantasy steal
Spears a potential late-round fantasy steal
The FFHH team dips into the mailbag to discuss potential steals and beginning-of-draft strategy when it comes to the running back position as well as Amon-Ra St. Brown’s first-round value.
Which RB will impact his new team the most?
Which RB will impact his new team the most?
The FFHH crew opens up the mailbag to answer questions about offseason running back additions, WR2s who could outscore their WR1s, Memorial Day rib preparation and more.