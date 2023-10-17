Watch Now
Mitchell, Mason could add value at RB off waivers
With plenty of key running back contributors on bye, Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher share their top Week 7 waiver adds at the position.
Back to the Futures: Saleh for Coach of the Year?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher talk through some of their favorite futures bets in the NFL.
Which waiver targets can replace injured QBs?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher share their top Week 7 quarterback, tight end and D/ST waiver adds, from Sam Howell to Michael Mayer.
Look at Rice, Smith-Njigba as WR waiver adds
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher share their top Week 7 wide receiver waiver adds, including Rashee Rice, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Curtis Samuel.
Week 6 fantasy notes: Nacua’s role, Colts RBs
Matthew Berry analyzes key fantasy takeaways from the Colts-Jaguars and Cardinals-Rams matchups, including how to manage Indy's backfield and Puka Nacua's role with Cooper Kupp back.
Weekend Warriors: Mostert, Thielen shine in Week 6
Matthew Berry explains why Raheem Mostert should remain a top-12 fantasy RB regardless of who else emerges in Miami's backfield and highlights other standout performances from Week 6.
Hopkins, Higgins among top Week 6 disappointments
Matthew Berry reviews several letdowns from the Week 6 fantasy slate including DeAndre Hopkins, Rachaad White and Tee Higgins.
Pollard, Ekeler lead Cowboys-Chargers player props
Matthew Berry and the Happy Hour crew review which DraftKings odds they like for Monday night's Dallas Cowboys-Los Angeles Chargers clash.
How CMC, Samuel injuries impact fantasy lineups
Matthew Berry and the Happy Hour crew share why they’re not worried about Brock Purdy after Week 6 and how managers should handle injuries to Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel.
Jets’ Hall is a ‘borderline RB1’ moving forward
Matthew Berry examines Breece Hall’s takeover of the Jets' backfield and the separation between A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in the Eagles’ passing game after Week 6.
Hall, Wilson deliver in Jets’ win over Eagles
Matthew Berry & Co. reflect on the Jets’ ‘gutsy’ Week 6 win over the Eagles, including why Berry feels confident about New York’s offense in fantasy moving forward.
Which Panthers, Cowboys merit starting in Week 6?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down the key fantasy players in Panthers-Dolphins, Cardinals-Rams and Chargers-Cowboys.