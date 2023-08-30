 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Walker Cup - Previews
Bombs away! Sargent, U.S. expecting ‘a lot of drivers’ at Walker Cup
Ohio State v Maryland
Notre Dame’s Opponents: North Carolina St., Louisville offenses begin respective experiments with new/old QBs
ryder_cup_1920_trophy.jpg
Ryder Cup 101: A guide to the 43rd matches

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_bigtentopdraftprospects_230830.jpg
Top 10 draft-eligible prospects in the Big Ten
nbc_bfa_bensimmons_230830.jpg
Actions speak louder than words with Simmons
nbc_bfa_worldchampions_230830.jpg
NBA title deserves ‘world champion’ moniker

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Walker Cup - Previews
Bombs away! Sargent, U.S. expecting ‘a lot of drivers’ at Walker Cup
Ohio State v Maryland
Notre Dame’s Opponents: North Carolina St., Louisville offenses begin respective experiments with new/old QBs
ryder_cup_1920_trophy.jpg
Ryder Cup 101: A guide to the 43rd matches

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_bigtentopdraftprospects_230830.jpg
Top 10 draft-eligible prospects in the Big Ten
nbc_bfa_bensimmons_230830.jpg
Actions speak louder than words with Simmons
nbc_bfa_worldchampions_230830.jpg
NBA title deserves ‘world champion’ moniker

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Montgomery among Berry's top mid-round targets

August 30, 2023 03:47 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers review tiers three and four of Berry's 2023 running back rankings, highlighting why David Montgomery is a smart mid-round draft target.
Up Next
FOR_MPX.jpg
4:02
Berry examines Pollard’s range of outcomes
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_bettingprimer_230830.jpg
3:17
Running back betting primer 2023: Pierce, Pollard
Now Playing
nbc_berry_zerorb_230830.jpg
8:06
Berry’s Zero RB draft strategy tips for 2023
Now Playing
nbc_berry_chubbdisc_230830.jpg
1:29
Berry: Chubb could have a ‘monster year’ in 2023
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_taylor_230830.jpg
5:55
Berry’s fantasy takeaways from Taylor to PUP list
Now Playing
nbc_berry_waller_230829.jpg
3:45
Berry discusses Waller’s surging fantasy stock
Now Playing
TE_TALK_MPX_(1).jpg
6:22
Berry’s TE primer: Kelce, Andrews, Hockenson
Now Playing
for_mpx.jpg
3:06
Berry analyzes Richardson’s dual-threat profile
Now Playing
nbc_berry_smith_230829.jpg
3:28
Berry says Smith is a sneaky value in 2023 drafts
Now Playing
nbc_berry_jones_230829.jpg
12:29
Berry’s QB primer: Jones, Herbert, Lawrence
Now Playing
BERRRY_FOR_MPX.jpg
5:02
Berry selects two QBs in half-PPR mock draft
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rdeightpicks_230828.jpg
3:22
Berry’s late-round targets: Sutton, White, Tua
Now Playing