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Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
2026 NFL Draft best available going into Day 2: Plenty of defensive players available
MLB: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs
Mets’ Francisco Lindor goes on injured list with more extreme calf injury than Juan Soto’s
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Los Angeles Lakers
Fantasy Basketball: Luka Dončić, James Harden among preseason rankings ‘hits’

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Dallas drafts defense again with Lawrence
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Chargers address EDGE need with Mesidor
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Lions take Miller to help the O-line

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Top News

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
2026 NFL Draft best available going into Day 2: Plenty of defensive players available
MLB: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs
Mets’ Francisco Lindor goes on injured list with more extreme calf injury than Juan Soto’s
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Los Angeles Lakers
Fantasy Basketball: Luka Dončić, James Harden among preseason rankings ‘hits’

Top Clips

nbc_pft_lawrencepick23_260423.jpg
Dallas drafts defense again with Lawrence
nbc_pft_mesidorpick22_260423.jpg
Chargers address EDGE need with Mesidor
nbc_pft_millerpick17_260423.jpg
Lions take Miller to help the O-line

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
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New York Yankees
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Saints' offense a great landing spot for WR Tyson

April 23, 2026 09:18 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson discuss why the New Orleans Saints is a strong fit for Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson after being drafted ninth eight overall.

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