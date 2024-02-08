Watch Now
Barkley appreciates 'passion' of fantasy owners
New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley joins Happy Hour to discuss the 'Danny Cutlets' madness of last season and the inner workings of fantasy football for fans.
Owens: Purdy must take what Chiefs give him
Terrell Owens reviews how San Francisco played against Detroit in the NFC Championship, shares what they need to do to defeat the Chiefs, reveals his top wideouts right now, and which current QB he'd like to play with.
Moore breaks down his chemistry with Fields
Chicago WR D. J. Moore joins Happy Hour to discuss his relationship with Justin Fields, what the Bears might do with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and what to expect from next season.
Glazer details path as a mental health advocate
Longtime NFL reporter Jay Glazer joins Fantasy Football Happy Hour to discuss his efforts advocating for mental health awareness and his own journey before looking ahead to Super Bowl LVIII.
Rice creating own legacy with competitive juice
Brenden Rice discusses battling for draft positioning at the Senior Bowl, playing with Caleb Williams and the advice he has gotten from his father, legendary NFL receiver Jerry Rice.
Kincaid eager to ‘attack offseason’ with Bills
Buffalo Bills standout TE Dalton Kincaid joins Fantasy Football Happy Hour to reflect on his rookie season, how he acclimated to an NFL offense and handling Buffalo's midseason OC change.
Pollard’s go-to order at family’s BBQ restaurant
Tony Pollard stops by the FFHH set to chat about how he's feeling physically after overcoming his injury, what he's looking for in free agency, Dak Prescott, his go-to order at his family's barbecue restaurant and more.
Odunze drawing comparisons to Fitzgerald, Chase
Washington wideout Rome Odunze is one of the top prospects in the 2024 draft. He reveals the different NFL wide receivers he models his game after, details how he's unlocked a new level for contested catches, and more.
Achane: If Hill, Mostert want to race, we can race
De'Von Achane joins Matthew Berry and Connor Rogers on Fantasy Football Happy Hour to discuss his brilliant rookie season, his goals for next year, his readiness to race his speedy Miami Dolphins teammates and more.
Mayfield: Bucs stuck with it to reach playoffs
Baker Mayfield shares what went right to have a successful year in Tampa Bay, how he built chemistry with Mike Evans, what Bryce Young is getting in new Panthers head coach Dave Canales and how he's treating free agency.
Super Bowl LVIII fantasy plays, pick-up lines
The FFHH crew give their favorite daily fantasy plays for Super Bowl LVIII, including the 49ers' Christian McCaffrey and Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes. Lawrence and Jay then give Matthew their pick-up lines for Sunday.
Hyatt: Giants’ struggles will make team hungrier
Jalin Hyatt joins Fantasy Football Happy Hour to discuss how the New York Giants' 2023 struggles will make the team hungrier for 2024, how his usage might change going forward, his partnership with Hyatt and more.