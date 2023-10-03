Watch Now
NFL Coach of the Year: Ryans, Bowles provide value
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher share some Coach of the Year and Rookie of the Year futures on the Fantasy Football Happy Hour.
Up Next
Berry’s MNF takeaways: Witherspoon leads Seahawks
Berry's MNF takeaways: Witherspoon leads Seahawks
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher give their fantasy football takeaways from the Seattle Seahawks victory over the New York Giants in Week 4.
Smith, Ferguson lead Week 5 TE waiver adds
Smith, Ferguson lead Week 5 TE waiver adds
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher give their top tight end waiver wire targets for Week 5.
Howell, Stafford are top Week 5 QB waiver adds
Howell, Stafford are top Week 5 QB waiver adds
Matthew Berry runs through his top quarterback waiver wire targets for Week 5 on the Fantasy Football Happy Hour.
Berry’s Week 5 WR waiver wire adds: Boyd, Wilson
Berry's Week 5 WR waiver wire adds: Boyd, Wilson
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher share their top Week 5 wide receiver waiver adds, including Tyler Boyd, Michael Wilson and Romeo Doubs.
Berry’s Week 5 RB waiver wire adds: McLaughlin
Berry's Week 5 RB waiver wire adds: McLaughlin
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher share their favorite Week 5 waiver adds at the running back position, including Broncos rookie Jaleel McLaughlin.
Berry’s best bets for Seahawks vs. Giants
Berry's best bets for Seahawks vs. Giants
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher provide their best bets for the Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Giants Monday Night Football matchup.
Berry previews Seahawks vs. Giants
Berry previews Seahawks vs. Giants
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher preview the Week 4 Monday Night Football matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants.
Burrow, Olave headline Week 4 duds
Burrow, Olave headline Week 4 duds
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the Week 4 fantasy football duds, including Joe Burrow and Chris Olave.
McCaffrey, Wilson among Week 4 fantasy stars
McCaffrey, Wilson among Week 4 fantasy stars
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss Christian McCaffrey and Michael Wilson's big performances during Week 4.
Bills-Dolphins; Fields delivers; Nacua’s big day
Bills-Dolphins; Fields delivers; Nacua's big day
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher share their thoughts on the Bills' blowout of the Dolphins, Justin Fields' career day and Puka Nacua's bounce back.
Week 4 Pick-Up Lines: Burrow, CIN will handle TEN
Week 4 Pick-Up Lines: Burrow, CIN will handle TEN
Matthew picks between Jay's and Connor's pick-up lines for Week 4: Ezekiel Elliott over 27.5 rush yards (per DraftKings Sportsbook) or Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals at -2.5 against the Tennessee Titans.
MIA-BUF, LV-LAC, MIN-CAR fantasy football outlook
MIA-BUF, LV-LAC, MIN-CAR fantasy football outlook
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers break down the top fantasy players in a few NFL Week 4 matchups: Miami Dolphins-Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas Raiders-Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings-Carolina Panthers.