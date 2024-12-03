Watch Now
Week 14 futures: Mitchell DROY, Rams to win West
FFHH give out their favorite futures bets on DraftKings Sportsbook, including Quinyon Mitchell to win DROY, the Los Angeles Rams to win the NFC West, and Travis Hunter to go No. 1 in the NFL draft.
Thielen, Westbrook-Ikhine lead Week 14 WR waivers
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers run through top WR waiver targets in Week 14, with Adam Thielen trending up in an improved Panthers offense and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine continuing to be a "touchdown machine."
Why Jeudy, Sutton are ‘locked in fantasy starters’
FFHH discuss how the Cleveland Browns have unlocked Jerry Jeudy after his record-breaking performance in Week 13, his ascension with Jameis Winston and Courtland Sutton's place as a “locked in fantasy starter."
Target TEs Dissly, Gray on Week 14 waivers
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers discuss why managers should expect Will Dissly to bounce back in Week 14 and highlight other available TEs on the waiver wire, including Noah Gray.
Can QB Richardson get hot, lead Colts to playoffs?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers discuss the recent play of Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Taylor, who both helped the Colts improve their postseason odds by earning a 25-24 road victory over the Patriots.
Allen has historic fantasy performance in SNF win
The FFHH crew breaks down a snowy 35-10 Sunday Night Football victory for the Bills over the 49ers, one that featured a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown for Josh Allen and another solid outing by James Cook.
Daniels, McLaurin go off for Commanders in big win
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers discuss which players earned Weekend Warrior status in Week 13, including Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin, who led the Commanders to a 42-19 victory over the Titans.
Lawrence, Hill headline fantasy injuries to watch
The FFHH crew analyzes the health of Trevor Lawrence, Taysom Hill and other key fantasy contributors, providing the latest updates on the battered players and discussing the ramifications of the injuries.
Week 13 MNF best bets: Target WRs Sutton, Vele
The FFHH crew details their favorite prop bets for a big Week 13 Monday Night Football matchup in Denver between the Browns and Broncos, including the over on wide receiver Courtland Sutton’s receiving yards.
TE McBride continues stellar season for Cardinals
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers talk about Sam Darnold and the Vikings barely squeaking out a victory over Kyler Murray and the Cardinals, despite solid afternoons from Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr.
QB Wilson carves up Bengals in huge AFC North win
The FFHH crew breaks down an entertaining 44-38 win for the Steelers over the Bengals, analyzing another great game by Russell Wilson, a strong effort from Najee Harris and a possible emergence from Pat Freiermuth.
Does Taylor keep his job next season for Bengals?
The FFHH crew takes a deep dive into all things Bengals, explaining what exactly has gone wrong this season in Cincinnati and analyzing the future of head coach Zac Taylor and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.
Hurts outplays Jackson as Eagles beat Ravens 24-19
The FFHH crew explains what Jalen Hurts did well in a victory over Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews and the Ravens, analyzing the remaining schedule for the Eagles and exploring the possibility of Philadelphia winning out.