Watch Now
Chubb leads Browns to snowy TNF win over Steelers
The FFHH crew breaks down the Browns beating the Steelers 24-19 on Thursday Night Football, highlighting a great fantasy performance by running back Nick Chubb and a quiet night for fellow Cleveland back Jerome Ford.
Up Next
Is Williams still a top-10 RB play in Week 12?
Is Williams still a top-10 RB play in Week 12?
The FFHH crew previews Week 12, highlighting three exciting matchups, including a Sunday Night Football duel between Saquon Barkley’s Philadelphia Eagles and Kyren Williams’ Los Angeles Rams.
Snatch up QBs Maye, DeVito on Week 12 waivers
Snatch up QBs Maye, DeVito on Week 12 waivers
With an influx of star players on bye in Week 12, Matthew Berry and Jay Croucher share some waiver wire targets, including two young quarterbacks who could be throwing the ball a lot on Sunday afternoon.
This Evans prop bet is an enticing Week 12 play
This Evans prop bet is an enticing Week 12 play
Denny Carter and Jay Croucher pitch player prop bets to Matthew Berry, including Mike Evans having over 54.5 receiving yards in a Sunday afternoon road game against Tommy DeVito and the Giants.
Purdy, Lamb, Smith headline key Week 12 injuries
Purdy, Lamb, Smith headline key Week 12 injuries
The FFHH crew analyzes the health of various key fantasy contributors, including star quarterback Brock Purdy and two elite wide receivers who play for NFC East teams.
Browns’ Jeudy could be viable WR2 moving forward
Browns' Jeudy could be viable WR2 moving forward
Matthew Berry and Jay Croucher discuss how Jerry Jeudy and Jameis Winston played for the Browns in a snowy 24-19 win over the Steelers, debating whether fantasy managers can trust the two as the playoffs approach.
Maye, Odunze, Sanders are Week 12 sleeper plays
Maye, Odunze, Sanders are Week 12 sleeper plays
Denny Carter joins Matthew Berry and Jay Croucher to share what the mainstream media does not want you to know, including some interesting facts and statistics about Drake Maye, Rome Odunze and Ja'Tavion Sanders.
Fantasy implications of Giants releasing QB Jones
Fantasy implications of Giants releasing QB Jones
The FFHH crew discusses the shocking news that the New York Giants have released 2019 first-round pick Daniel Jones, briefly analyzing the potential fantasy implications of the decision.
Murray headlines Berry’s Week 12 QB Love list
Murray headlines Berry’s Week 12 QB Love list
Matthew Berry explains why Kyler Murray and Bo Nix are atop his quarterback Love list while he's fading Jameis Winston and Matthew Stafford in Week 12.
Pickens, Ford lead PIT-CLE player props
Pickens, Ford lead PIT-CLE player props
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher run through their favorite player props for the Steelers vs. Browns matchup in Week 12, explaining why George Pickens and Jerome Ford are players who provide value.
Gibbs, Hunt, Robinson lead Week 12 RB Loves
Gibbs, Hunt, Robinson lead Week 12 RB Loves
Matthew Berry reviews his favorite running backs on the Love list for Week 12, including Jahmyr Gibbs, Kareem Hunt, Brian Robinson, and more.
Lower expectations for Dobbins, Swift in Week 12
Lower expectations for Dobbins, Swift in Week 12
Matthew Berry & Co. highlight which running backs managers should be cautious with in Week 12, including J.K. Dobbins, D’Andre Swift, and Nick Chubb.