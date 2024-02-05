Watch Now
O'Connell discusses growing chemistry with Meyers
Aidan O'Connell and Jakobi Meyers join Matthew Berry and Jay Croucher to discuss the duo's growing connection, notable moments from the Raiders' 2023 season, and more.
Berry eyeing Chiefs (+2) for his early SB lean
Matthew Berry and Connor Rogers find it difficult to bet against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs (+2), while Jay Croucher expects the 49ers defense to step up and pressure Mahomes in Super Bowl LVIII.
Free agent RBs looking for fantasy bounce back
Fantasy Football Happy Hour discusses Tony Pollard, Derrick Henry and Austin Ekeler as free-agent RBs looking for a fantasy bounce back in 2024.
Free agency impacting ceilings for Higgins, Ridley
Tee Higgins headlines the top FA pass catchers in 2024, and Fantasy Football Happy Hour discusses his outlook as a WR1 in the right system, Calvin Ridley's ceiling, and upside with Gerald Everett and Hunter Henry.
Cousins the ‘biggest needle mover’ among FA QBs
Fantasy Football Happy Hour looks at the top free agent QBs in the offseason, with Kirk Cousins having the biggest fantasy impact, as well as Baker Mayfield and Jacoby Brissett.
How much upside does Kingsbury bring to WAS?
Fantasy Football Happy Hour assesses Kliff Kingsbury's outlook in Washington, having a proven track record with young QBs, as well as Luke Getsy's arrival with the Raiders and Jerick McKinnon's return to action.
Reacting to ‘creative’ 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers react to the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl games and their favorite events from the day as team NFC preserved its victory over the AFC.
Quinn will not be ‘Rivera 2.0' with Commanders
Matthew Berry reacts to the Washington Commanders reportedly bringing in Dan Quinn as the team's next head coach, explaining why the hire is "not super exciting" but could work out in the long run.
Caution betting against Andy Reid after a bye
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour guys discuss some early lines for Super Bowl 58, and why you should be hesitant betting against Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid after a bye week.
Best of 2023 Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Take a look at some of the best moments of the 2023 season of Fantasy Football Happy Hour on Peacock.
Way too early Super Bowl LIX champion odds
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyze the early Super Bowl LIX champion odds, including the Los Angeles Chargers being a longshot with new head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Shanahan, Swift headline Super Bowl 58 storylines
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew take an early look at some of the intriguing Super Bowl 58 storylines, including San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan's return to the big game and popstar Taylor Swift.