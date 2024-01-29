 Skip navigation
Top News

Danny Coulombe
Danny Coulombe and the Baltimore Orioles agree to a one-year, $2.3 million contract
Mara Braun
Minnesota star Mara Braun sidelined indefinitely with foot injury that needs surgery
Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen
Big Ten Women’s Basketball Bracketology: Things are falling in place behind Iowa

Top Clips

nbc_simms_kcheadlines_v2_240129.jpg
Give Me The Headline: ‘Klutch Combination’
nbc_golf_lpgaroundtable_240129__523202.jpg
Roundtable: Korda’s win, Ko’s HOF chase, LPGA-LET
nbc_ffhh_lastcallv2_240129.jpg
Caution betting against Andy Reid after a bye

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Watch Now

Purdy rallies 49ers to epic comeback win vs. Lions

January 29, 2024 12:50 PM
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyze the NFC Championship between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers, including Brock Purdy's monster second half and Dan Campbell's questionable fourth down decisions.
nbc_ffhh_lastcallv2_240129.jpg
2:11
Caution betting against Andy Reid after a bye
nbc_ffhh_bestofcomp_240129.jpg
5:35
Best of 2023 Fantasy Football Happy Hour
nbc_ffhh_whoeatgood_240129.jpg
2:47
Way too early Super Bowl LIX champion odds
nbc_ffhh_superbowl58_240129.jpg
4:18
Shanahan, Swift headline Super Bowl 58 storylines
nbc_ffhh_chiefsravens_240129.jpg
13:00
Kelce saves his best for AFC title game vs. Ravens
nbc_ffhh_superbowlmvpoddsv2_240125.jpg
7:12
Jackson, Purdy lead bets for Super Bowl LVIII MVP
nbc_ffhh_byronintv_240125.jpg
9:23
How Byron uses fantasy football to bond in NASCAR
nbc_ffhh_harbaughtochargersv2_240125.jpg
12:06
Harbaugh ‘wins everywhere he goes,’ will with LAC
nbc_ffhh_chipgamebestbets_240125.jpg
2:45
Reynolds, Kittle top Championship Sunday best bets
nbc_ffhh_eaglesandraiders_240125.jpg
8:19
‘Nowhere to go but up’ for PHI defense with Fangio
nbc_ffhh_confchipreview_240125__944418.jpg
5:44
Pacheco, Purdy among Championship Sunday DFS plays
nbc_ffhh_callahanandcanales_240125.jpg
10:39
Canales has work cut out for him as Panthers HC
