MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hero World Challenge - Previews
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: What do you want to hear from Tiger Woods?
FIS World Cup Cross - Country Tour de Ski Toblach - 10km
Goals? Jessie Diggins has 4 pages of them for 2024-25 cross-country skiing season
SMX Stefan Pierer and Gottfried Neumeister via KTM.jpg
Pierer Mobility AG, parent company of KTM-related brands, announces restructuring plan
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_bigtalk_nduscpreview_241126.jpg
Is USC’s talent enough to scare Notre Dame?
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_osupsurecaps_241126.jpg
OSU, PSU stay locked into CFP with impressive wins
nbc_dps_chrissimmsinterview_241126.jpg
Chargers’ Harbaugh is ‘crazy in a good way’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Chargers' Johnston struggles against Ravens

November 26, 2024 01:15 PM
Quentin Johnston's woes top FFHH's takeaways from the Chargers' NFL Week 12 loss to the Ravens, and the crew compares Zay Flowers vs. Ladd McConkey and Mark Andrews vs. Will Dissly the rest of the way in fantasy.
nbc_ffhh_tetrades_241126.jpg
4:34
Week 13 TE waivers: Look to Henry, Ertz, Gray
nbc_ffhh_dknix_241126.jpg
1:39
Berry likes Nix Offensive Rookie of the Year bet
nbc_ffhh_rbtrades_241126.jpg
8:09
Week 13 RB waivers: Abdullah, McNichols, Edwards
nbc_ffhh_wrtrades_241126.jpg
12:58
Douglas, Vele, two Panthers top Week 13 WR waivers
nbc_ffhh_qbtrades_241126.jpg
9:46
QB waivers thin, but Williams, Rodgers are options
nbc_ffhh_draftkings_241125.jpg
3:15
Bet on Herbert to succeed vs. Ravens defense
nbc_ffhh_wkndwarriorssundayscaries_241125.jpg
7:00
Mahomes thrives, Taylor struggles in Week 12
nbc_ffhh_rotonewsmiavne_241125.jpg
4:25
Tagovailoa, Dolphins trending upward
nbc_ffhh_rotonewstenvhou_241125.jpg
4:32
Pollard shines, Mixon struggles in TEN-HOU
ffhh_dal_thumb.jpg
6:07
Loss to Cowboys puts Commanders in tough spot
nbc_ffhh_rotonewsminvchi_241125.jpg
6:21
Jones breaks TD drought, Vikings beat Bears
nbc_ffhh_rotonewphivlar_241125.jpg
10:15
Barkley puts up historic numbers in win vs. Rams
