Top News

Maria Sharapova
Maria Sharapova and the Bryan brothers are elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame
WNBA
WNBA outlook is promising after record-setting year, although the league has a few challenges ahead
Aaron Judge
At Aaron Judge’s urging, the Yankees have minted a new vibe

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_241024.jpg
Week 8 TNF best bets: Roll with Jefferson, Darnold
nbc_dls_heatvsmagic_241024.jpg
Tache: ‘The Orlando Magic have arrived’
nbc_rtf_secpowerrankings_241024.jpg
Power rankings: Best teams in the SEC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Berry's flex picks for Week 8: White, Stroud

October 24, 2024 12:47 PM
Matthew Berry gives his top Week 8 flex players, including Rachaad White, C.J. Stroud, Romeo Doubs and Hunter Henry.
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_241024.jpg
2:52
Week 8 TNF best bets: Roll with Jefferson, Darnold
kupp_thumb.jpg
8:30
Hold onto Rams pass-catchers in case Kupp is moved
nbc_ffhh_kiociopt2_241023.jpg
14:18
Should Harrison Jr. start in fantasy vs. Dolphins?
nbc_ffhh_kiocio_241023.jpg
10:42
Sit Prescott, start Mason in fantasy on Week 8 SNF
hopkins_thumb.jpg
6:02
Chiefs can revitalize Hopkins, but may take time
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_241023.jpg
1:07
Eagles ML, Browns, Packers spread top Week 8 bets
nbc_ffhh_eatingood_241023.jpg
4:29
Bigsby a sell-high, Pitts a high-floor tight end?
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirewrpt2_241022.jpg
16:58
Bateman a high ceiling, low floor fantasy option
berry_maye_(1).jpg
7:50
Maye a worthy waiver add in fantasy at quarterback
berry_bucs_thumb.jpg
4:47
Making sense of Bucs’ backfield after Monday night
berry_quinn_(2).jpg
1:02
Seahawks, Quinn, Love lead FFHH’s futures bets
berry_warren_take_2_(1).jpg
4:43
Warren ‘too talented’ to be so fantasy available
