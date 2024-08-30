 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Where to watch Sunday’s Southern 500 NASCAR Cup race at Darlington Raceway
AUTO: MAY 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200
Where to watch Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Kansas City Royals
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Fermin becomes key for Royals

Top Clips

nbc_dps_coloradonorthdakotastaterecap_240830.jpg
Can Hunter succeed in the NFL as a two-way player?
nbc_golf_gc_curtiscup_240830.jpg
United States takes early lead at Curtis Cup
nbc_berry_draftmailbag_240830.jpg
Fantasy TE draft strategy, balancing RB and WR

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Where to watch Sunday’s Southern 500 NASCAR Cup race at Darlington Raceway
AUTO: MAY 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200
Where to watch Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Kansas City Royals
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Fermin becomes key for Royals

Top Clips

nbc_dps_coloradonorthdakotastaterecap_240830.jpg
Can Hunter succeed in the NFL as a two-way player?
nbc_golf_gc_curtiscup_240830.jpg
United States takes early lead at Curtis Cup
nbc_berry_draftmailbag_240830.jpg
Fantasy TE draft strategy, balancing RB and WR

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Odunze, Kirk lead late-draft fantasy WR steals

August 30, 2024 01:09 PM
The FFHH crew evaluate how Matthew Berry's fantasy wide receiver rankings stack up against other platforms and find Rome Odunze (among other rookies) and Christian Kirk as great values.
Up Next
nbc_berry_draftmailbag_240830.jpg
7:06
Fantasy TE draft strategy, balancing RB and WR
Now Playing
nbc_berry_draftrecaps_240830.jpg
9:24
Will Hill pay off as a late fantasy draft pick?
Now Playing
nbc_berry_rbadp_240830.jpg
9:06
Warren, Brown viable as fantasy RBs in late rounds
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lawrence_240830.jpg
2:52
Lawrence set to be a top ‘sleeper’ fantasy QB
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_240829.jpg
2:43
Best bets: NFL regular-season passing leader
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_qbtier5_240829.jpg
3:54
Rodgers lurks as potential fantasy league winner
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_qbtier1v2_240829.jpg
13:09
Who are the Tier 1 fantasy quarterbacks in 2024?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_qbtier2_240829.jpg
7:29
Jackson, Murray & Richardson offer massive upside
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_qbtier3_240829.jpg
6:55
Daniels could end up top 5 fantasy football QB
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_qbtier4_240829.jpg
8:48
Williams the best late QB pick in fantasy drafts?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rushingleaders_240828.jpg
3:11
Jacobs an under-the-radar rushing leader bet
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rbtier4_240828.jpg
8:16
Harris, Mostert lead fourth tier of fantasy RBs
Now Playing