Odunze drawing comparisons to Fitzgerald, Chase

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

basketball
How to watch Saint Joseph’s vs George Mason: Time, streaming information for women’s college basketball game
World of Outlaws Volusia Paul Arch Photo.jpg
World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series kicks off at Volusia Speedway Park
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: AFC Championship-Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens
What time and channel is 2024 Super Bowl on? TV info, schedule, kickoff for Chiefs vs 49ers

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_240207.jpg
Fowler feeds off of WM Phoenix Open crowd
nbc_bfa_mentalhealth_240207.jpg
Shedding the stigma speaking about mental health
nbc_pft_superbowlprops_v3_240207.jpg
Super Bowl LVIII props: Players to watch

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

basketball
How to watch Saint Joseph’s vs George Mason: Time, streaming information for women’s college basketball game
World of Outlaws Volusia Paul Arch Photo.jpg
World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series kicks off at Volusia Speedway Park
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: AFC Championship-Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens
What time and channel is 2024 Super Bowl on? TV info, schedule, kickoff for Chiefs vs 49ers

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_240207.jpg
Fowler feeds off of WM Phoenix Open crowd
nbc_bfa_mentalhealth_240207.jpg
Shedding the stigma speaking about mental health
nbc_pft_superbowlprops_v3_240207.jpg
Super Bowl LVIII props: Players to watch

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Odunze drawing comparisons to Fitzgerald, Chase

February 7, 2024 03:15 PM
Washington wideout Rome Odunze is one of the top prospects in the 2024 draft. He reveals the different NFL wide receivers he models his game after, details how he's unlocked a new level for contested catches, and more.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_brendenrice_240207.jpg
8:33
Rice creating own legacy with competitive juice
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_kincaid_240207.jpg
9:44
Kincaid eager to ‘attack offseason’ with Bills
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_pollard_240207.jpg
8:26
Pollard’s go-to order at family’s BBQ restaurant
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_achane_240207.jpg
9:48
Achane: If Hill, Mostert want to race, we can race
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_mayfieldintv_240207.jpg
8:09
Mayfield: Bucs stuck with it to reach playoffs
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_superbowldfs_240207.jpg
10:55
Super Bowl LVIII fantasy plays, pick-up lines
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_hyattintv_240207.jpg
7:41
Hyatt: Giants’ struggles will make team hungrier
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_bourne_240207.jpg
10:15
Bourne excited for Patriots’ new direction
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_nacuaintv_240207.jpg
9:34
Nacua’s fearlessness unlocked potential in the NFL
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rotoworldnews_240207.jpg
11:10
Roman hire can make Herbert a top fantasy QB
Now Playing
nbc_berry_peterkingintv_240206.jpg
11:11
King shares why Purdy can handle SB LVIII pressure
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_propashot_240206.jpg
7:37
Super Bowl LVIII player props: Purdy, CMC, Mahomes
Now Playing