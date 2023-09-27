Watch Now
Rookie LaPorta already an ‘elite’ fantasy TE1
Matthew Berry highlights Week 4 outlooks for Lions rookie Sam LaPorta, Broncos veteran Courtland Sutton and Marquise Brown as an upside WR3 in the Cardinals' surprising offense.
Up Next
Analyzing Dotson’s struggles, Freiermuth’s outlook
Analyzing Dotson’s struggles, Freiermuth’s outlook
Matthew Berry & Co. dive into Week 4 outlooks for a trio of pass catchers including Jahan Dotson, Pat Freiermuth and Gabe Davis.
Jets RB Hall could be a fantasy buy-low candidate
Jets RB Hall could be a fantasy buy-low candidate
Matthew Berry explains why Broncos RB Javonte Williams could benefit from game script, what makes Jets RB Breece Hall a buy-low target and why he’s fading Josh Kelley in Week 4.
Lions-Packers fantasy storylines: Watson, Jones
Lions-Packers fantasy storylines: Watson, Jones
Matthew Berry reviews the latest injury news for key players in Thursday night’s Lions-Packers clash including Christian Watson, Aaron Jones, David Montgomery and more.
Defensive Rookie of the Year, win total futures
Defensive Rookie of the Year, win total futures
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers take a look at the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year market and win total futures after Week 4.
Is Swift RB1 after Monday Night Football?
Is Swift RB1 after Monday Night Football?
Fantasy Football Happy Hour reviews the fantasy performances from the Eagles and Buccaneers game, where Matthew Berry is considering selling high on D'Andre Swift and whether Jalen Hurts' struggles are worrying.
Burrow elicits concern, Nacua produces on MNF
Burrow elicits concern, Nacua produces on MNF
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers talk about the best performances from the Bengals and Rams Monday Night Football matchup as well as concerns about Joe Burrow's production.
Berry’s Week 4 RB waiver wire: Must add Achane
Berry's Week 4 RB waiver wire: Must add Achane
Matthew Berry highlights his favorite wide receiver waiver wire adds including an explosive De'Von Achane and a few good stashes you may want to consider.
Berry’s Week 4 DEF waiver wire adds and droppables
Berry's Week 4 DEF waiver wire adds and droppables
Matthew Berry talks about his waiver wire targets for defense in Week 4 and players that you should consider dropping.
Stroud, Ferguson lead Week 4 QB, TE waiver adds
Stroud, Ferguson lead Week 4 QB, TE waiver adds
Matthew Berry gives his top quarterback and tight end waiver wire targets for Week 4.
Berry’s Week 4 WR waiver wire adds: Dell, Palmer
Berry's Week 4 WR waiver wire adds: Dell, Palmer
Matthew Berry highlights his favorite wide receiver waiver wire adds including a surging Tank Dell, Adam Thielen and Joshua Palmer getting an expanded role with Mike Williams out for the rest of the season.
Cooper, LaPorta lead Week 3 fantasy standouts
Cooper, LaPorta lead Week 3 fantasy standouts
Matthew Berry reviews fantasy standouts from the Week 3 Sunday slate including Amari Cooper, Sam LaPorta, Jordan Love, Ken Walker and more.