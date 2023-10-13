Watch Now
Room for both Montgomery, Gibbs in Detroit
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers evaluate the latest player injury news entering Week 6 in the NFL, including a Lions team that owners are still trying to figure out.
Which Panthers, Cowboys merit starting in Week 6?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down the key fantasy players in Panthers-Dolphins, Cardinals-Rams and Chargers-Cowboys.
Regression Files: Be wary of London, Cousins
Denny Carter joins FFHH to explain why he’s expecting Drake London and Jonathan Mingo to move in different fantasy directions moving forward and explore other regression candidates.
Week 6 Pick-Up Lines: Chase, London eye big days
Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers both like receivers to go over their listed yardage lines (per DraftKings Sportsbook) in Week 6, but which bet does Matthew Berry prefer?
‘Bad scene in Denver’ limits fantasy value
Between an ineffective run game and a disconnected pass game, the Broncos aren’t a team ripe for fantasy output.
Time to worry about Mahomes in fantasy?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers offer their fantasy takeaways from the Chiefs’ “snoozy” Thursday night win over the Broncos.
Berry’s Week 6 WR Love/Hate: Nacua, Samuel on top
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss the players landing on Berry's pass catcher Love/Hate for Week 6, including Puka Nacua, Adam Thielen, Deebo Samuel and Amari Cooper.
Berry’s Week 6 QB Love/Hate led by Fields, Watson
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers discuss signal-callers landing on Berry's Week 6 Love/Hate, including Justin Fields, Joe Burrow and Deshaun Watson.
Berry’s Week 6 RB Love/Hate: Mostert, Taylor lead
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss players on Berry's running back Love/Hate list for Week 6, led by Raheem Mostert, Jonathan Taylor and D'Andre Swift.
Expect Kelce, Williams to play in TNF contest
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers review the latest Rotoworld Player News, including how injuries to players in Thursday Night Football's contest between the Chiefs and Broncos may impact the game.
Berry’s fantasy preview for Broncos vs. Chiefs
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers preview the biggest fantasy storylines for Thursday night's matchup between the Broncos and Chiefs, including the impact of weather and the weakness of the Denver defense.
Jets’ Breece Hall is burning hot going into Week 6
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discuss the emergence of Jets running back Breece Hall and whether or not Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis should remain in your lineups.