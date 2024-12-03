 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Linkon Cure.png
Tight End Linkon Cure Will be Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
Will Black.png
Offensive Lineman Will Black Will be Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
Kaliq Lockett.png
Wide Receiver Kaliq Lockett Will be Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_pl_leigoal1_241203.jpg
Vardy nets Leicester City’s opener v. West Ham
nbc_pl_ruuddiscussion_241203.jpg
Is van Nistelrooy the savior Leicester City needs?
nbc_roto_btebimtnf_241103.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Packers vs. Lions on TNF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Linkon Cure.png
Tight End Linkon Cure Will be Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
Will Black.png
Offensive Lineman Will Black Will be Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
Kaliq Lockett.png
Wide Receiver Kaliq Lockett Will be Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_pl_leigoal1_241203.jpg
Vardy nets Leicester City’s opener v. West Ham
nbc_pl_ruuddiscussion_241203.jpg
Is van Nistelrooy the savior Leicester City needs?
nbc_roto_btebimtnf_241103.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Packers vs. Lions on TNF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Viable QB adds in Week 14 fantasy: Wilson, Winston

December 3, 2024 01:30 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers examine quarterbacks available on the Week 14 waiver wire, discussing Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and Will Levis as viable additions.
Up Next
rams_berry.jpg
1:26
Week 14 futures: Mitchell DROY, Rams to win West
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverwrsv2_241203.jpg
10:37
Thielen, Westbrook-Ikhine lead Week 14 WR waivers
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_mnfrecap_241203.jpg
8:09
Why Jeudy, Sutton are ‘locked in fantasy starters’
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverrbsv2_241203.jpg
14:06
Guerendo the top waiver add in Week 14 fantasy
Now Playing
dissly_berry.jpg
5:10
Target TEs Dissly, Gray on Week 14 waivers
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_indvsnev2_241202.jpg
5:11
Can QB Richardson get hot, lead Colts to playoffs?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_billsvs49ersv2_241202.jpg
6:19
Allen has historic fantasy performance in SNF win
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriorsv2_241202.jpg
7:41
Daniels, McLaurin go off for Commanders in big win
Now Playing
INJURIES_THUMBNAIL.jpg
1:07
Lawrence, Hill headline fantasy injuries to watch
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_dksegment_241202.jpg
2:22
Week 13 MNF best bets: Target WRs Sutton, Vele
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_minvsari_241202.jpg
4:31
TE McBride continues stellar season for Cardinals
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_steelersv2_241202.jpg
6:47
QB Wilson carves up Bengals in huge AFC North win
Now Playing