Watch Now
Did Wilson earn trust with performance vs. Jets?
Russell Wilson’s triumphant return was the biggest fantasy storyline in an insightful Steelers’ blowout over the Jets on Sunday Night Football.
Up Next
Believe in Dobbins, Mayfield overs on MNF
Believe in Dobbins, Mayfield overs on MNF
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers pick out their favorite bets for Week 7’s Monday doubleheader featuring Ravens-Buccaneers and Chargers-Cardinals.
Walker enhances value with three-down ability
Walker enhances value with three-down ability
Kenneth Walker III’s fantasy value is clear, but Matthew Berry explains why there shouldn’t be too much concern about Bijan Robinson. The FFHH crew also offers the latest injury updates.
Barkley destroys Giants, Maye stays solid
Barkley destroys Giants, Maye stays solid
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers break down the players who met the moment in Week 7 from a fantasy football perspective.
Can Richardson, Hill turn it around this season?
Can Richardson, Hill turn it around this season?
Plenty of stars fell flat on their faces from a production standpoint in Week 7. The FFHH crew breaks down the most concerning performances.
Get in on Love, Packers’ high-variance offense
Get in on Love, Packers’ high-variance offense
Jordan Love is doing it all for the Packers (for better and worse), while C.J. Stroud is struggling to make a fantasy impact.
Goff, Lions fire on all cylinders vs. Vikings
Goff, Lions fire on all cylinders vs. Vikings
Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions were "magnificent" in handing the Vikings their first loss of the season.
Hunt somehow the only Chief to start in fantasy
Hunt somehow the only Chief to start in fantasy
The Chiefs are not encouraging as a fantasy football outfit, but coming off a win over the 49ers, they’re primed for another long playoff run. San Francisco, meanwhile, continues to get battered.
Unpacking NFL Week 7 best bets
Unpacking NFL Week 7 best bets
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss their best bets for Week 7, including the Bengals covering vs. the Browns and a player prop on QB Andy Dalton.
Week 7 matchups with highest point totals
Week 7 matchups with highest point totals
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the NFL Week 7 games with the highest point totals, including Panthers-Commanders, Seahawks-Falcons and Lions-Vikings.
Evans, Chubb highlight Week 7 injuries to track
Evans, Chubb highlight Week 7 injuries to track
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher highlight the notable injuries to watch in Week 7, including Mike Evans, Malik Nabers, Cooper Kupp and Nick Chubb.
Douglas, Otton amongst underrated Week 7 players
Douglas, Otton amongst underrated Week 7 players
Denny Carter joins the Happy Hour crew to highlight what mainstream media doesn't want you to know, including the stellar play of DeMario Douglas, Cade Otton and Grant Calcaterra.