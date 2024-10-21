Watch Now
Barkley destroys Giants, Maye stays solid
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers break down the players who met the moment in Week 7 from a fantasy football perspective.
Can Richardson, Hill turn it around this season?
Plenty of stars fell flat on their faces from a production standpoint in Week 7. The FFHH crew breaks down the most concerning performances.
Get in on Love, Packers’ high-variance offense
Jordan Love is doing it all for the Packers (for better and worse), while C.J. Stroud is struggling to make a fantasy impact.
Goff, Lions fire on all cylinders vs. Vikings
Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions were "magnificent" in handing the Vikings their first loss of the season.
Hunt somehow the only Chief to start in fantasy
The Chiefs are not encouraging as a fantasy football outfit, but coming off a win over the 49ers, they’re primed for another long playoff run. San Francisco, meanwhile, continues to get battered.
Unpacking NFL Week 7 best bets
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss their best bets for Week 7, including the Bengals covering vs. the Browns and a player prop on QB Andy Dalton.
Week 7 matchups with highest point totals
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the NFL Week 7 games with the highest point totals, including Panthers-Commanders, Seahawks-Falcons and Lions-Vikings.
Evans, Chubb highlight Week 7 injuries to track
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher highlight the notable injuries to watch in Week 7, including Mike Evans, Malik Nabers, Cooper Kupp and Nick Chubb.
Douglas, Otton amongst underrated Week 7 players
Denny Carter joins the Happy Hour crew to highlight what mainstream media doesn't want you to know, including the stellar play of DeMario Douglas, Cade Otton and Grant Calcaterra.
What Nix’s TNF play says about fantasy potential
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the fantasy takeaways from the Broncos' sloppy win over the Saints, including the strong play of Javonte Williams and Bo Nix's poor performance.
Means, Moreau overs worth bets against Broncos?
Matthew Berry and Jay Croucher both like a couple Saints receivers' overs against the Broncos amid a slew of injuries, while Connor Rogers is going in a different direction.
WRs Johnson, Evans primed for big fantasy Week 7
Matthew Berry shares his pass-catcher Love/Hate in fantasy Week 7, led by Diontae Johnson as a bright spot in Carolina and Mike Evans primed for a big game for Tampa Bay. FFHH also debates Zay Flowers' fantasy ceiling.
Daniels set for another huge game in Week 7 v. CAR
Lamar Jackson said Jayden Daniels deserves the hype he's gotten this year — and that hype now includes a spot atop Matthew Berry's fantasy QB ranking for Week 7. Berry shares why, plus more notable QB Loves and Hates.