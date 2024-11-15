Watch Now
Barkley leads Eagles to win over Commanders
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers reflect on Saquon Barkley’s strong performance for the Eagles against the Washington Commanders and what improvements they want to see from Jalen Hurts going forward.
Week 11 pick-up lines: Allen or Tillman prop bet?
Jay and Connor pitch their Week 11 pick-up lines to Matthew Berry, with prop bets on Bills QB Josh Allen and Browns WR Cedric Tillman up for consideration.
‘Gotta start’ Brown Week 11, but what about Geno?
FFHH is high on Bengals RB Chase Brown vs. the Chargers but feeling iffy about Geno Smith against the 49ers in fantasy football for NFL Week 11.
Harris, Dobbins and Downs top sells for Week 11
Running backs to trade include Najee Harris due to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ underdog status in their upcoming schedule and the Los Angeles Chargers’ J.K Dobbins with less playing time.
Get in on Moore, Boutte, Knox matchups in Week 11
Denny Carter tells the FFHH crew what the mainstream media doesn't want you to know in Week 11, such as the importance of starting Elijah Moore, Kayshon Boutte and Dawson Knox due to favorable matchups.
Nabers, Ridley, Irving top fantasy trade targets
Light schedules (and one possible quarterback change) make the Giants' Malik Nabers, Titans' Calvin Ridley and Buccaneers' Bucky Irving top targets ahead of the fantasy football trade deadline.
Pickens, Reed lead Berry’s Week 11 WR/TE Love/Hate
Matthew Berry and the Happy Hour crew discuss his love/hate list for pass catchers in Week 11, including George Pickens, Nico Collins, Jayden Reed, Josh Downs and more.
Purdy, Cousins top Berry’s Week 11 QB Love/Hate
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers highlight several signal-callers fantasy managers should target and avoid in Week 11, including Brock Purdy, Justin Herbert, Kirk Cousins and more.
Best bets for showdown between Commanders-Eagles
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers discuss the best player props for the NFC East matchup between the Commanders and Eagles, including taking the over on Zach Ertz's receptions and more.
Berry’s Week 11 RB Love/Hate: Mixon, Harris lead
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers explain why Joe Mixon, David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs are among their top RBs for Week 11 fantasy lineups.
Commanders, Colts lead early line Week 11 bets
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss their favorite early line bets for Week 11 of the NFL season.
Fantasy impact of Colts going back to Richardson
The FFHH crew discuss the Indianapolis Colts turning back to Anthony Richardson as starting quarterback, explaining what the move means for players such as Josh Downs and Jonathan Taylor.