Week 7 matchups with highest point totals
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the NFL Week 7 games with the highest point totals, including Panthers-Commanders, Seahawks-Falcons and Lions-Vikings.
Unpacking NFL Week 7 best bets
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss their best bets for Week 7, including the Bengals covering vs. the Browns and a player prop on QB Andy Dalton.
Evans, Chubb highlight Week 7 injuries to track
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher highlight the notable injuries to watch in Week 7, including Mike Evans, Malik Nabers, Cooper Kupp and Nick Chubb.
Douglas, Otton amongst underrated Week 7 players
Denny Carter joins the Happy Hour crew to highlight what mainstream media doesn't want you to know, including the stellar play of DeMario Douglas, Cade Otton and Grant Calcaterra.
What Nix’s TNF play says about fantasy potential
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the fantasy takeaways from the Broncos' sloppy win over the Saints, including the strong play of Javonte Williams and Bo Nix's poor performance.
Means, Moreau overs worth bets against Broncos?
Matthew Berry and Jay Croucher both like a couple Saints receivers' overs against the Broncos amid a slew of injuries, while Connor Rogers is going in a different direction.
WRs Johnson, Evans primed for big fantasy Week 7
Matthew Berry shares his pass-catcher Love/Hate in fantasy Week 7, led by Diontae Johnson as a bright spot in Carolina and Mike Evans primed for a big game for Tampa Bay. FFHH also debates Zay Flowers' fantasy ceiling.
Daniels set for another huge game in Week 7 v. CAR
Lamar Jackson said Jayden Daniels deserves the hype he's gotten this year — and that hype now includes a spot atop Matthew Berry's fantasy QB ranking for Week 7. Berry shares why, plus more notable QB Loves and Hates.
Is Steelers WR Pickens playable in fantasy?
With Anthony Richardson back under center for the Colts and with the Steelers facing a strong Jets defense, Michael Pittman Jr. and George Pickens are atop Matthew Berry's wide receiver Hate list for fantasy Week 7.
Brown, Geno among Berry’s top Week 7 flex plays
Matthew Berry gives some of his favorite fantasy football Week 7 flex options -- a quarterback, a running back and two pass-catchers.
Williams, Mason headline Berry’s RB Love/Hate
Matthew Berry explains why Los Angeles Rams star Kyren Williams leads his fantasy Week 7 running back Love/Hate list, which also features Tony Pollard (again), J.K. Dobbins, Jordan Mason and more.
Berry’s early angles for Panthers vs. Commanders
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, and Lawrence Jackson Jr. reveal which early lines and matchups they're targeting on the Week 7 slate, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.