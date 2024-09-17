Watch Now
Look to Smith, Henry on waivers at QB, TE
The FFHH crew looks at the top waiver wire options at quarterback and tight end for the Week 3 of the fantasy season, led by the Seahawks' Geno Smith and Patriots' Hunter Henry. They also give some top D/ST adds.
Chiefs’ Perine tops Week 3 waiver RBs sans Pacheco
Matthew Berry thinks the Chiefs will use a running back committee in Isiah Pacheco's absence but Samaje Perine will garner the lion's share of touches. Perine and the Jets' Braelon Allen lead this week's RB waiver adds.
Young’s benching for Dalton good news in fantasy
Matthew Berry and FFHH react to the Panthers benching Bryce Young, agreeing that fantasy managers of Carolina players could benefit from Andy Dalton, before looking at a devastating week of injuries to fantasy stars.
‘Wheels up’ for Harrison Jr. after breakout Week 2
Matthew Berry & Co. dive into the Cardinals’ offensive explosion in Week 2, Marvin Harrison Jr.’s breakout game, and why Arizona's offense is primed to continue delivering fantasy goods.
Cousins, Falcons aim to get on track vs. Eagles
FFHH previews the Week 2 Monday night matchup between the Falcons and Eagles, highlighting key players to watch for as Kirk Cousins & Co. aim for win No. 1 of the year.
Consider Smith, Robinson in Falcons-Eagles markets
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers reveal their favorite bets for Monday night's NFC clash between the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles.
How to value Perine, Steele with Pacheco injured
FFHH explores the Chiefs’ offense after Week 2, examining the team's backfield after Isiah Pacheco's injury, Travis Kelce as a buy-low target, and Xavier Worthy’s boom-bust profile.
JSN’s fantasy stock rises after career day vs. NE
After Jaxon Smith-Njigba's long-awaited breakout game, Matthew Berry says fantasy managers would be wise to invest in a Seahawks’ offense that's trending up.
LaPorta, Pittman Jr. disappoint managers in Week 2
Matthew Berry and the Happy Hour crew review which players dissapointed in Week 2 fantasy lineups, including Sam LaPorta, Michael Pittman Jr., Amari Cooper and more.
Nabers, Dobbins lead Week 2 fantasy standouts
Matthew Berry says Giants' rookie Malik Nabers looks like a "steal" after his breakout Week 2 performance, while J.K. Dobbins once again impressed with the Chargers and Quentin Johnston emerged.
Bowers firmly among elite fantasy TEs after Week 2
Matthew Berry admits he was wrong about Raiders TE Brock Bowers after his strong Week 2 outing, saying he’s now “all-in” on the rookie’s fantasy outlook trending up for the rest of 2024.
Kubiak’s scheme fuels Kamara’s fantasy resurgence
After his four-TD outing in Week 2, Matthew Berry says Alvin Kamara's massive early returns are a prime example of “cheap volume” that was readily available in drafts.
Robinson Jr.'s total yards an intriguing bet
Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers pitch their favorite Week 2 bets to Matthew Berry, making the case for the Saints +6.5 vs. the Cowboys and Brian Robinson Jr. to go for over 68.5 yards from scrimmage vs. the Giants.