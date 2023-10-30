Watch Now
Should fantasy managers ‘buy low’ on Tony Pollard?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. explain why managers shouldn't give up on Tony Pollard, discuss Rashid Shaheed's boom-or-bust potential and look at Jonathan Taylor's usage with the Colts.
Up Next
Jones, Sanders continue to struggle in fantasy
Jones, Sanders continue to struggle in fantasy
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. run through their 'Sunday Scaries,' featuring another poor fantasy performance from Aaron Jones and a two-carry day for Miles Sanders.
What to make of Levis’ big fantasy performance
What to make of Levis’ big fantasy performance
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. analyze Will Levis' huge fantasy showing in his NFL debut, as well as Jaylen Waddle and Gus Edwards' strong performances in Week 8.
Jacobs’ Under on rushing yards a smart MNF bet
Jacobs' Under on rushing yards a smart MNF bet
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discusses their favorite bets for the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Detroit Lions game on Monday Night Football, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
How Cousins injury impacts the fantasy landscape
How Cousins injury impacts the fantasy landscape
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. run through the biggest injuries in the NFL and discuss what Kirk Cousins' season-ending injury means for fantasy managers and the Minnesota Vikings.
What is Sam Howell’s fantasy potential?
What is Sam Howell's fantasy potential?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss Sam Howell's big fantasy day against the Eagles, another great fantasy performance from A.J. Brown and what to expect from the Bengals offense moving forward.
Bills defeated Bucs in ‘must-win’ contest
Bills defeated Bucs in 'must-win' contest
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down the Bills' win over the Buccaneers Thursday night, including the strong play of Josh Allen against a Bucs team that is trending downwards.
Taylor has ‘unlocked’ Waller, Giants WRs
Taylor has 'unlocked' Waller, Giants WRs
Tyrod Taylor is set to make his third start of the season vs. the New York Jets so Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss the backup QB's positive impact on the Giants' receiving corps.
Expect big games from Etienne, Hall in Week 8
Expect big games from Etienne, Hall in Week 8
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher run through the Week 8 matchups with the highest spreads, and explain why they are high on RBs Travis Etienne and Breece Hall.
Regression Files: Be wary of Carr, Hill
Regression Files: Be wary of Carr, Hill
Denny Carter joins Fantasy Football Happy Hour to unpack his Week 8 Regression Files, where he expects positive regression from Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Mixon and negative regression from Derek Carr and Taysom Hill.
Why Ekeler matches up well vs. Bears on SNF
Why Ekeler matches up well vs. Bears on SNF
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down Austin Ekeler's potential vs. the Bears and discuss the key fantasy players in Bears-Chargers, Patriots-Dolphins and Chiefs-Broncos..
What Hill’s return means for fantasy managers
What Hill's return means for fantasy managers
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers break down what Tyreek Hill saying he will play vs. the Patriots in Week 8 means for fantasy managers.
Berry’s fantasy preview for Buccaneers vs. Bills
Berry's fantasy preview for Buccaneers vs. Bills
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour previews the fantasy angles ahead of Buccaneers vs. Bills, where Tampa Bay's offense could take advantage of Buffalo's injuries on defense and a potential Dalton Kincaid breakout.