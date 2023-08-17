Watch Now
St. Brown, Burks, Gage hurt in rough week for WRs
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers react to wideout injuries from this week, including Amon-Ra St. Brown, Treylon Burks, and Russell Gage, and detail how it impacts the Lions, Titans, and Bucs at this stage.
Up Next
Berry’s WR rankings headlined by Jefferson, Chase
Berry's WR rankings headlined by Jefferson, Chase
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher reveal their wide receiver tiers, headlined by Tier 1 comprised of Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Cooper Kupp, and Tyreek Hill.
Gage injury gives Godwin, Evans even larger roles
Gage injury gives Godwin, Evans even larger roles
Matthew Berry shares why Russell Gage's season ending injury is a "sad story" more than a "fantasy impact story" and details how it will impact Tampa Bay's offense.
Three WRs kick off Rotoworld mock fantasy draft
Three WRs kick off Rotoworld mock fantasy draft
Wide receivers Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase and Tyreek Hill kick off the Rotoworld staff's fantasy football mock draft. Matthew Berry, Lawrence Jackson, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers analyze the first round.
Pacheco, Cook lead RB-heavy mock draft Rd. 7
Pacheco, Cook lead RB-heavy mock draft Rd. 7
Round 7 of the Rotoworld staff mock draft on Fantasy Football Happy Hour is loaded with running backs, headlined by Dalvin Cook and Isiah Pacheco, who offer "opportunity" toward the later stages of the draft.
Berry blasts Jackson’s mock draft, WR depth
Berry blasts Jackson's mock draft, WR depth
After the Rotoworld staff's fantasy football mock draft, Matthew Berry critiques Lawrence Jackson's team for its weak bench and lack of depth at wide receiver.
McCaffrey, Ekeler lead Berry’s RB rankings
McCaffrey, Ekeler lead Berry's RB rankings
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers reveal their running back tiers, with fantasy studs Christian McCaffrey and Austin Ekeler leading the way.
Analyzing Cook, Elliott’s fit with NYJ and NE
Analyzing Cook, Elliott's fit with NYJ and NE
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down the fantasy implications of Dalvin Cook signing with the New York Jets and Ezekiel Elliott signing with the New England Patriots.
Can Taylor be trusted by fantasy owners?
Can Taylor be trusted by fantasy owners?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor's injury situation and trade request and what it means for fantasy owners moving forward.
Berry’s QB rankings led by Hurts, Allen, Mahomes
Berry's QB rankings led by Hurts, Allen, Mahomes
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers reveal their quarterback tiers, with Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, and Patrick Mahomes leading the way, and detail their decision-making process for their rankings.
What will offense look like for CHI, IND, GB, CLE?
What will offense look like for CHI, IND, GB, CLE?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher analyze the preseason play of Justin Fields, Anthony Richardson, Jordan Love, and Sam Howell, and predict what their corresponding teams might look like this season.
Berry’s preseason fantasy takeaways: Dell, JSN
Berry's preseason fantasy takeaways: Dell, JSN
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher react to Thursday's preseason action and highlight notable players to watch from the Texans, Patriots, Seahawks and Vikings.