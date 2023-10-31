Watch Now
Target Cooks, Dotson as Week 9 WR waiver adds
Matthew Berry and Co. share their top WR waiver adds for Week 9, including Jahan Dotson, Brandin Cooks, Rashid Shaheed, Demario Douglas and others.
Up Next
Berry likes O’Connell COY if Vikings make playoffs
Berry likes O'Connell COY if Vikings make playoffs
Matthew Berry and Co. examine a pair of longshot bets on DraftKings Sportsbook, including Bryson Young to win OROY and Kevin O'Connell as a COY candidate if the Vikings make the postseason.
Is Gibbs a ‘must-start’ after Week 8 breakout?
Is Gibbs a 'must-start' after Week 8 breakout?
Matthew Berry shares the outlook for Jahmyr Gibbs after a monster fantasy performance in Week 8 and the continued frustrations for Davante Adams and fantasy managers alike.
Berry: Be aggressive for McBride, Hill on waivers
Berry: Be aggressive for McBride, Hill on waivers
Matthew Berry discusses why he would 'be aggressive' to grab Cardinals' TE Trey McBride on the waiver wire, as well as Taysom Hill, Logan Thomas and others as noteworthy Week 9 additions.
Carr, Howell lead Berry’s Week 9 waiver wire QBs
Carr, Howell lead Berry's Week 9 waiver wire QBs
Matthew Berry and Co. discuss signal-callers on the waiver wire that could provide a boost to fantasy managers in Week 9, including Derek Carr, Sam Howell, Will Levis and others.
Berry’s Week 9 waiver wire RBs: Henderson, Spears
Berry's Week 9 waiver wire RBs: Henderson, Spears
With many top-12 fantasy RBs on bye in Week 9, Matthew Berry shares the top waiver adds at the position, as well as a 'huge range of outcomes' for Leonard Fournette in Buffalo and the continued push for Tyjae Spears.
Jones, Sanders continue to struggle in fantasy
Jones, Sanders continue to struggle in fantasy
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. run through their 'Sunday Scaries,' featuring another poor fantasy performance from Aaron Jones and a two-carry day for Miles Sanders.
What to make of Levis’ big fantasy performance
What to make of Levis’ big fantasy performance
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. analyze Will Levis' huge fantasy showing in his NFL debut, as well as Jaylen Waddle and Gus Edwards' strong performances in Week 8.
Jacobs’ Under on rushing yards a smart MNF bet
Jacobs' Under on rushing yards a smart MNF bet
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discusses their favorite bets for the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Detroit Lions game on Monday Night Football, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
How Cousins’ injury impacts the fantasy landscape
How Cousins' injury impacts the fantasy landscape
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. run through the biggest injuries in the NFL and discuss what Kirk Cousins' season-ending injury means for fantasy managers and the Minnesota Vikings.
Should fantasy managers ‘buy low’ on Tony Pollard?
Should fantasy managers ‘buy low’ on Tony Pollard?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. explain why managers shouldn't give up on Tony Pollard, discuss Rashid Shaheed's boom-or-bust potential and look at Jonathan Taylor's usage with the Colts.
What is Sam Howell’s fantasy potential?
What is Sam Howell's fantasy potential?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss Sam Howell's big fantasy day against the Eagles, another great fantasy performance from A.J. Brown and what to expect from the Bengals offense moving forward.