Target Tracy Jr., Chandler as waiver pickups
The FFHH crew explain why New York Giants' Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Minnesota Vikings' Ty Chandler bring increased fantasy value given their new roles in their respective offenses.
Downs must be rostered in all fantasy leagues
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss why Josh Downs is must-have waiver pickup in fantasy and why Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs are both viable options going forward.
Tucker could be a ‘league winner’ in fantasy
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher evaluate some of the top fantasy running back waiver options, including Sean Tucker, Isaac Guerendo and Kimani Vidal.
Could Davis take over Bills’ fantasy backfield?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss Ray Davis' potential in the Buffalo Bills' backfield, questioning if the rookie can take production away from James Cook in fantasy football.
Fantasy impact of Jets’ reported move for Adams
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher react to the New York Jets reportedly trading for Davante Adams, breaking down the fantasy implications for Adams as well as players such as Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson.
Look at Hall, Allen over bets for Bills-Jets
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher offer up their favorite player props for Bills-Jets on Monday.
Williams, Nix continue to trend up in Week 6
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher analyze the players who stepped up in fantasy during Week 6, featuring two rookie QBs.
Barkley, Murray put up worrisome games in Week 6
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher take a look at the players who fell flat as fantasy football options in Week 6.
Falcons weapons take care of business vs. Panthers
The FFHH crew analyzes the Falcons' win over the Panthers from a fantasy football perspective.
What Dell, Maye showed in Texans-Patriots
Is Tank Dell back? What can you expect from Drake Maye? The FFHH team analyzes the fantasy takeaways from Texans-Patriots.
Prescott, Cowboys flounder in loss to Lions
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher unpack the fantasy football fallout from the Lions’ blowout win over the Cowboys.
Henry, Flowers have found footing in BAL offense
The FFHH crew examines if Derrick Henry is the top player in fantasy right now and investigate Mark Andrews and Jayden Daniels’ performances Sunday.