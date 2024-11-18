Watch Now
Collins, Mixon make for solid bets against Cowboys
Jay Croucher, Matthew Berry and Connor Rogers give their bets for the Houston Texans vs. Dallas Cowboys matchup on Monday night, featuring Joe Mixon, Nico Collins and a play on the under.
Up Next
Lions’ entire offense, Nix lead Weekend Warriors
Lions' entire offense, Nix lead Weekend Warriors
"If you've got a Lion, start him," Happy Hour agrees after another outburst from Detroit. The Lions' whole offense, plus Bo Nix and Brock Bowers, lead Week 11's Weekend Warriors. FFHH also give their Sunday Scaries.
Hill has ‘epic’ Week 11 while Jeudy shines for CLE
Hill has 'epic' Week 11 while Jeudy shines for CLE
Taysom Hill put on a show in Week 11 for the Saints — and his fortunate fantasy football managers, while Club Ced was closed for the Browns in place of a strong week by Jerry Jeudy.
Has Richardson turned a corner for Colts?
Has Richardson turned a corner for Colts?
Happy Hour reacts to Anthony Richardson's strong showing against the Jets in Week 11 and what his connection with Josh Downs means going forward, as well as Aaron Rodgers's total collapse with the Jets.
Just ‘bad day at the office’ for Chiefs in fantasy
Just 'bad day at the office' for Chiefs in fantasy
FFHH shares their takeaways from the Chiefs' first loss of the season, including a quiet day from the Kansas City offense and some high-floor WR3 potential in Khalil Shakir.
Maye a borderline QB1, Rams’ weapons on display
Maye a borderline QB1, Rams' weapons on display
Drake Maye continues exceeding expectations in Year 1, including in fantasy — leading Happy Hour's takeaways from the Rams' win over the Patriots in Week 11, along with Los Angeles's bevy of playmakers.
Herbert a top-10 fantasy QB the rest of the way
Herbert a top-10 fantasy QB the rest of the way
The Happy Hour crew marvels at Justin Herbert's excellence, on display in the Chargers' win over the Bengals on Sunday Night Football, which also saw solid outings by Joe Burrow, Will Dissly, Tee Higgins and Chase Brown.
Week 11 pick-up lines: Allen or Tillman prop bet?
Week 11 pick-up lines: Allen or Tillman prop bet?
Jay and Connor pitch their Week 11 pick-up lines to Matthew Berry, with prop bets on Bills QB Josh Allen and Browns WR Cedric Tillman up for consideration.
Lack of weapons on display for Daniels vs Eagles
Lack of weapons on display for Daniels vs Eagles
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers lament the lack of threats for the Washington Commanders on offense, arguing that Jayden Daniels needs more downfield weapons and the lack thereof cost them in Week 11.
Harris, Dobbins and Downs top sells for Week 11
Harris, Dobbins and Downs top sells for Week 11
Running backs to trade include Najee Harris due to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ underdog status in their upcoming schedule and the Los Angeles Chargers’ J.K Dobbins with less playing time.
Get in on Moore, Boutte, Knox matchups in Week 11
Get in on Moore, Boutte, Knox matchups in Week 11
Denny Carter tells the FFHH crew what the mainstream media doesn't want you to know in Week 11, such as the importance of starting Elijah Moore, Kayshon Boutte and Dawson Knox due to favorable matchups.
Nabers, Ridley, Irving top fantasy trade targets
Nabers, Ridley, Irving top fantasy trade targets
Light schedules (and one possible quarterback change) make the Giants' Malik Nabers, Titans' Calvin Ridley and Buccaneers' Bucky Irving top targets ahead of the fantasy football trade deadline.
Barkley leads Eagles to win over Commanders
Barkley leads Eagles to win over Commanders
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers reflect on Saquon Barkley’s strong performance for the Eagles against the Washington Commanders and what improvements they want to see from Jalen Hurts going forward.