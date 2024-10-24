 Skip navigation
MXON 2024 Kay de Wolf Husqvarna Racing.jpg
Kay de Wolf tests at Fox Raceway but won’t stick around for Supercross opener
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: ALCS-New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians
Yankees vs. Dodgers 2024 World Series: Rotoworld staff predictions
mixonlove.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for Week 8 of 2024 season

Top Clips

nbc_ew_docemrick_camprandall_241024.jpg
Ever Wonder how Camp Randall got its name?
nbc_dls_worldseries_241024.jpg
Judge, Ohtani headline star-studded World Series
nbc_dls_loadmanagment_241024.jpg
What are biggest Eastern Conference storylines?

MXON 2024 Kay de Wolf Husqvarna Racing.jpg
Kay de Wolf tests at Fox Raceway but won’t stick around for Supercross opener
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: ALCS-New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians
Yankees vs. Dodgers 2024 World Series: Rotoworld staff predictions
mixonlove.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for Week 8 of 2024 season

Top Clips

nbc_ew_docemrick_camprandall_241024.jpg
Ever Wonder how Camp Randall got its name?
nbc_dls_worldseries_241024.jpg
Judge, Ohtani headline star-studded World Series
nbc_dls_loadmanagment_241024.jpg
What are biggest Eastern Conference storylines?

Mixon, Walker top Berry's Week 8 RB Love/Hate

October 24, 2024 12:30 PM
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discuss why Houston Texans' Joe Mixon leads the fantasy football Week 8 running back Love/Hate list, which also includes Kenneth Walker III, Jaylen Warren and Nick Chubb.
