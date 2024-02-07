Watch Now
Rice creating own legacy with competitive juice
Brenden Rice discusses battling for draft positioning at the Senior Bowl, playing with Caleb Williams and the advice he has gotten from his father, legendary NFL receiver Jerry Rice.
Kincaid eager to ‘attack offseason’ with Bills
Buffalo Bills standout TE Dalton Kincaid joins Fantasy Football Happy Hour to reflect on his rookie season, how he acclimated to an NFL offense and handling Buffalo's midseason OC change.
Pollard’s go-to order at family’s BBQ restaurant
Tony Pollard stops by the FFHH set to chat about how he's feeling physically after overcoming his injury, what he's looking for in free agency, Dak Prescott, his go-to order at his family's barbecue restaurant and more.
Odunze drawing comparisons to Fitzgerald, Chase
Washington wideout Rome Odunze is one of the top prospects in the 2024 draft. He reveals the different NFL wide receivers he models his game after, details how he's unlocked a new level for contested catches, and more.
Achane: If Hill, Mostert want to race, we can race
De'Von Achane joins Matthew Berry and Connor Rogers on Fantasy Football Happy Hour to discuss his brilliant rookie season, his goals for next year, his readiness to race his speedy Miami Dolphins teammates and more.
Mayfield: Bucs stuck with it to reach playoffs
Baker Mayfield shares what went right to have a successful year in Tampa Bay, how he built chemistry with Mike Evans, what Bryce Young is getting in new Panthers head coach Dave Canales and how he's treating free agency.
Super Bowl LVIII fantasy plays, pick-up lines
The FFHH crew give their favorite daily fantasy plays for Super Bowl LVIII, including the 49ers' Christian McCaffrey and Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes. Lawrence and Jay then give Matthew their pick-up lines for Sunday.
Hyatt: Giants’ struggles will make team hungrier
Jalin Hyatt joins Fantasy Football Happy Hour to discuss how the New York Giants' 2023 struggles will make the team hungrier for 2024, how his usage might change going forward, his partnership with Hyatt and more.
Bourne excited for Patriots’ new direction
Seven-year NFL veteran Kendrick Bourne joins Happy Hour to discuss what he learned from the Patriots' subpar season, playing for Bill Belichick and what he expects from Jerod Mayo moving forward.
Nacua’s fearlessness unlocked potential in the NFL
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua joins FFHH to talk about his record-breaking rookie season, how his teammates helped accelerate his learning curve and being a hero and villain in fantasy.
Roman hire can make Herbert a top fantasy QB
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew speculate on Andy Reid's possible retirement and review the Los Angeles Chargers' hiring Greg Roman as offensive coordinator, a move that could pay off for Justin Herbert in fantasy.
King shares why Purdy can handle SB LVIII pressure
Peter King joins Matthew Berry and Jay Croucher in Las Vegas to reflect on Brock Purdy's path to the 49ers and Super Bowl LVIII, what Kliff Kingsbury to the Commanders means and more.