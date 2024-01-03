 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship - Qualifying
NASCAR Cup teams set sponsors ahead of 2024 season
Western & Southern Open - Day 7
2024 Australian Open Women’s Singles Draw
nbc_cbb_big10intenep2_240115.jpg
How to watch Purdue vs Indiana: Time, streaming info for tonight’s men’s college basketball matchup

Top Clips

nbc_pft_kelceretires_240116.jpg
Eagles longtime center Kelce reportedly retiring
nbc_pft_eaglesbucs_240116.jpg
Eagles complete collapse in Wild Card loss to TB
nbc_bte_opoy_240115.jpg
Is there a chance Hill could win OPOY?

Watch Now

Week 18 start/sit picks: Tua, Pollard, Henry

January 3, 2024 01:23 PM
In this segment of "Keep it Open or Close it Out," Jay Croucher, Connor Rogers and Lawrence debate several start/sit decisions including Tua Tagovailoa, Tony Pollard, Derrick Henry, Ty Chandler and more.
nbc_ffhh_ramslionsv3_240115.jpg
14:50
Goff validated in Lions’ Wild Card win over Rams
nbc_ffhh_monwildcardv2_240115.jpg
3:34
How will Mayfield, Allen perform in WC games?
nfl_ffhh_harbaugh_240115.jpg
7:57
Berry ponders Harbaugh’s fit in Dallas
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_240115.jpg
3:14
Bet on Godwin, against Hurts in PHI-TB
nbc_ffhh_packerscowboys_240115.jpg
7:02
Packers exposed all of the Cowboys’ weaknesses
nbc_ffhh_dolphinschiefs_240115.jpg
8:37
Mahomes’ trust makes Rice a top WR
nbc_ffhh_brownstexans_240115.jpg
5:27
HOU’s Stroud ‘magnificent’ in demolition of CLE
nbc_berry_nfcwildcardprview_240111.jpg
7:17
Berry’s NFC Wild Card DFS and betting preview
Pacheco_Berry_720x405_2298835011945.jpg
12:08
Berry’s AFC Wild Card DFS and betting preview
nbc_berry_lastcall_240111.jpg
3:47
Bucs, Browns props top Wild Card Weekend best bets
nbc_berry_belichickdiscuss_240111.jpg
14:38
Berry reminisces about Belichick’s legacy in NE
nbc_berry_eatingood_240111.jpg
5:29
Lamb, Allen are attractive Wild Card fantasy plays
