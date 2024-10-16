Watch Now
Can managers trust Achane, Moss in Week 7 lineups?
Expecting a "more efficient" Miami offense, De'Von Achane makes Matthew Berry's Week 7 lineups, while Zack Moss finds himself fading further from weekly fantasy relevancy.
Berry’s not bailing on Cardinals, Murray
Despite Arizona’s early-season offensive struggles, Matthew Berry believes his ‘Ride-or-Die’ pick Kyler Murray and the Cardinals can still turn things around.
Falcons’ London discusses hot start in fantasy
Drake London joins Matthew Berry to break down his fantasy production in 2024, discussing how he's thriving in a new-look Atlanta Falcons offense.
Fantasy QBs, TEs to target on waivers in Week 7
The FFHH crew break down some of the quarterbacks and tight ends that should be considered on fantasy waivers, including Matthew Stafford with the Los Angeles Rams and Zach Ertz with the Washington Commanders.
Downs must be rostered in all fantasy leagues
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss why Josh Downs is must-have waiver pickup in fantasy and why Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs are both viable options going forward.
Tucker could be a ‘league winner’ in fantasy
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher evaluate some of the top fantasy running back waiver options, including Sean Tucker, Isaac Guerendo and Kimani Vidal.
Could Davis take over Bills’ fantasy backfield?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss Ray Davis' potential in the Buffalo Bills' backfield, questioning if the rookie can take production away from James Cook in fantasy football.
Target Tracy Jr., Chandler as waiver pickups
The FFHH crew explain why New York Giants' Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Minnesota Vikings' Ty Chandler bring increased fantasy value given their new roles in their respective offenses.
Fantasy impact of Jets’ reported move for Adams
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher react to the New York Jets reportedly trading for Davante Adams, breaking down the fantasy implications for Adams as well as players such as Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson.
Look at Hall, Allen over bets for Bills-Jets
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher offer up their favorite player props for Bills-Jets on Monday.
Williams, Nix continue to trend up in Week 6
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher analyze the players who stepped up in fantasy during Week 6, featuring two rookie QBs.
Barkley, Murray put up worrisome games in Week 6
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher take a look at the players who fell flat as fantasy football options in Week 6.