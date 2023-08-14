Watch Now
What will offense look like for CHI, IND, GB, CLE?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher analyze the preseason play of Justin Fields, Anthony Richardson, Jordan Love, and Sam Howell, and predict what their corresponding teams might look like this season.
Berry's QB rankings led by Hurts, Allen, Mahomes
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers reveal their quarterback tiers, with Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, and Patrick Mahomes leading the way, and detail their decision-making process for their rankings.
Berry's preseason fantasy takeaways: Dell, JSN
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher react to Thursday's preseason action and highlight notable players to watch from the Texans, Patriots, Seahawks and Vikings.
Henry, Pierce lead Berry's 2023 fantasy trivia
Damian Dabrowski joins Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers on Fantasy Football Happy Hour for some trivia with looks at Derrick Henry, Dameon Pierce and more.
Berry's 2023 overall fantasy rankings: 81-100
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers examine the 81-100 range in Berry's 2023 overall rankings including Brandin Cooks, Michael Thomas, Jakobi Meyers and more.
Berry's 2023 overall fantasy rankings: 61-80
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher review notable names in the 61-80 range of Berry's 2023 overall rankings including Cam Akers, Deshaun Watson and more.
Berry's 2023 overall fantasy rankings: 51-60
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers highlight the 51-60 range of Berry's 2023 overall rankings including Diontae Johnson, James Conner and Dameon Pierce.
Berry's 2023 overall fantasy rankings: 41-50
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers examine Berry's 2023 fantasy football overall rankings from No. 50 to 41 including Calvin Ridley, Jerry Jeudy, Joe Burrow and more.
Berry's 2023 overall fantasy rankings: 31-40
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers review Berry's 2023 fantasy football overall rankings from No. 40 to 31 including Breece Hall, DeAndre Hopkins, Lamar Jackson and more.
Berry's outlooks for Swift, Taylor, Bigsby in 2023
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers discuss the latest Rotoworld headlines including Jonathan Taylor's status, D'Andre Swift's outlook, Tank Bigsby's potential and much more.
Colts, Ravens lead undervalued fantasy offenses
Lawrence Jackson Jr. joins Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers to highlight notable players to target in undervalued offenses for the 2023 season.
Which players would Berry hold in a keeper league?
Matthew Berry chats with Terence Morley, VP of Talent Development at NBC Sports, to offer fantasy advice on players to hold in a keeper league, as well as drafting with the No. 2 overall pick.
Berry's overall rankings 21-30: Hurts leads QBs
Matthew Berry and Connor Rogers highlight standouts in Berry's overall rankings from 21–30, discussing why Jalen Hurts tops Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes at QB, as well as expectations for Chris Olave in Year 2.