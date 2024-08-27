Watch Now
McLaurin has fantasy 'upside' with Daniels
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew explains why the addition of Jayden Daniels will help Terry McLaurin in fantasy football, analyzing the poor quarterback play McLaurin has faced during his time in Washington.
Collins shouldn’t be a target share concern
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew breaks down Nico Collins' upside with the Houston Texans, Jaylen Waddle's outlook alongside Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf's consistency heading into the 2024 season.
Is Allen ‘undervalued’ in fantasy drafts?
Matthew Berry shares why Keenan Allen is a solid "floor play" with the Chicago Bears in 2024, discussing how the six-time Pro Bowler remains a strong fantasy option despite falling down draft boards.
St. Brown, Wilson are strong receiving leader bets
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher give their picks to lead the NFL in receiving yards, with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Justin Jefferson and Garrett Wilson all emerging as solid bets.
How will Nacua and Kupp coexist in fantasy?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher project how Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp will share targets in 2024, evaluating the Los Angeles Rams' offense and both player's fantasy trends.
Lamb leads Berry’s top 10 fantasy wide receivers
Matthew Berry discusses his top 10 fantasy receivers for the 2024 season, breaking down his draft philosophy and why CeeDee Lamb is the top-ranked pass-catcher among the "elite."
Ferguson leads second tier of fantasy tight ends
Matthew Berry runs through the second and third tiers of his right end rankings, projecting strong fantasy seasons for Jake Ferguson and David Njoku.
Best bets for tight end receiving totals in 2024
The FFHH crew discuss some of their favorite bets for tight end receiving totals in 2024, including picks on Dalton Schultz, Jake Ferguson and Brock Bowers, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Why elite fantasy tight ends are important in 2024
Matthew Berry breaks down his tight end rankings for 2024, explaining why players such as Sam LaPorta, Mark Andrews and Dalton Kincaid have increased value this season.
What is Maye’s fantasy potential as a rookie?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss Drake Maye's future given Jacoby Brissett's injury, Jordan Mason's fantasy potential behind Christian McCaffrey and more.
Steelers’ QB battle headlines preseason stories
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher evaluate the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback situation, analyzing how the competition between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields impacts fantasy managers.
Johnson should get ‘massive volume’ with Panthers
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss how Diontae Johnson will provide fantasy managers with "cheap volume" and why the Carolina Panthers' offense may surprise people in 2024.