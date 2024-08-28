 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Diana Taurasi Brittney Griner
The Taurasi-Griner combo is working for one more deep WNBA playoff run with Phoenix Mercury
Emma Raducanu
U.S. Open champion in 2021 Emma Raducanu loses in the first round to Sofia Kenin
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz wins opening match at U.S. Open, extends winning streak in Grand Slam matches to 15

Top Clips

nbc_par_snooptease_240828.jpg
Paralympics reach City of Light for the first time
nbc_cfb_bet_ndsatcu_240828.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: CU-NDSU Week 1
nbc_cfb_bet_bcatfsu_240828.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: FSU-BC Week 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Diana Taurasi Brittney Griner
The Taurasi-Griner combo is working for one more deep WNBA playoff run with Phoenix Mercury
Emma Raducanu
U.S. Open champion in 2021 Emma Raducanu loses in the first round to Sofia Kenin
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz wins opening match at U.S. Open, extends winning streak in Grand Slam matches to 15

Top Clips

nbc_par_snooptease_240828.jpg
Paralympics reach City of Light for the first time
nbc_cfb_bet_ndsatcu_240828.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: CU-NDSU Week 1
nbc_cfb_bet_bcatfsu_240828.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: FSU-BC Week 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Will Barkley's receiving production take a hit?

August 28, 2024 12:11 PM
Matthew Berry, Lawrence Jackson Jr. and Jay Croucher discuss the fantasy outlook for Saquon Barkley, questioning if the running back's production will take a serious hit with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_rushingleaders_240828.jpg
3:11
Jacobs an under-the-radar rushing leader bet
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rbtier4_240828.jpg
8:16
Harris, Mostert lead fourth tier of fantasy RBs
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rbsleepers_240828.jpg
4:55
How will Cook impact Cowboys’ fantasy backfield?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rbtier3_240828.jpg
7:13
Why Kamara is still a PPR ‘cheat code’
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rbtier1_240828.jpg
10:10
Can Hall overtake McCaffrey in fantasy?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rbstrategy_240828.jpg
6:32
Berry shares different RB draft strategies
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_tier3wr_v2_240827.jpg
9:33
Collins shouldn’t be a target share concern
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_latetargets_240827.jpg
12:55
Is Allen ‘undervalued’ in fantasy drafts?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_wrlastcall_240827.jpg
1:08
St. Brown, Wilson are strong receiving leader bets
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_tier2wr_240827.jpg
4:46
How will Nacua and Kupp coexist in fantasy?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_4thtierreceiver_240827.jpg
8:23
McLaurin has fantasy ‘upside’ with Daniels
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_wrapproach_240827.jpg
7:38
Lamb leads Berry’s top 10 fantasy wide receivers
Now Playing