Texans vs. Chiefs prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
CEO Brian Rolapp, Tiger Woods meet with Hero field to discuss PGA Tour’s future
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
Bears vs. Packers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Falcons’ Pitts could find success vs. Seahawks D
Scheffler: Hero WC a great ‘warm-up tournament’
Believe in Johnson, McBride, Ware’s overs
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Falcons’ Pitts could find success vs. Seahawks D
Scheffler: Hero WC a great ‘warm-up tournament’
Believe in Johnson, McBride, Ware’s overs
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Colts' injuries cause 'house of horrors' vs. JAX
December 3, 2025 11:31 AM
Jay Croucher and Trysta Krick discuss upcoming Colts vs. Jaguars matchup from a betting standpoint. Croucher says Colts' injuries cause "house of horrors" for Indy.
04:19
Falcons’ Pitts could find success vs. Seahawks D
01:50
Lean Broncos because of Raiders’ poor offense
06:22
Campbell: ‘Margin for error is small’
03:12
Bears vs. Packers is ‘massive’ for both teams
10:20
What does future hold for Schoen and Giants?
05:08
Steelers claim Thielen, release Slay
10:54
PFT Power Rankings: Patriots rise, Rams fall
08:34
Tomlin not asked about Rodgers’ criticism
12:36
Roethlisberger suggests PIT should clean house
10:42
Williams has strides to make despite CHI’s success
11:00
Can Tomlin right the ship in Pittsburgh?
06:55
Simms: Johnson is ‘perfect for Chicago’
10:37
Evaluating Tomlin’s future with Steelers
01:51
Top players to watch in Texans-Chiefs SNF matchup
02:01
Top-five NFL MVP candidates going into Week 14
04:17
Dart putting body in harm’s way is ‘not worth it’
02:17
AFC North odds up in the air in Week 14
16:51
Bills run game cooks Steelers with two plays
05:53
Does Maye deserve to be the favorite for NFL MVP?
56
Early lines for Week 14: TEN-CLE, DAL-DET
05:55
Stroud set up well Week 14 against Chiefs
04:23
Target TEs Strange, Schultz on waivers Week 14
14:10
Singletary leads top RB waiver targets Week 14
13:59
Higgins, Mitchell are Week 14 WR waiver targets
02:39
Who wins Steelers-Ravens ‘disgusting’ matchup?
02:09
‘Door will be open’ for Jets to beat Dolphins
01:57
Saints could keep things close against the Bucs
02:02
Lean on Commanders to cover against Vikings
02:23
Maye embracing role as ‘conductor’ of offense
01:36
What birthday gift would Florio get Rodgers?
03:04
Scheffler: Hero WC a great ‘warm-up tournament’
04:56
Believe in Johnson, McBride, Ware’s overs
04:32
Are Bucks, Giannis headed for a split?
02:00
Will Duke or Virginia win ACC Championship?
02:12
Can Georgia cover vs. Alabama in SEC Championship?
01:54
Take Morton’s passing yards under in Big 12 title
02:28
Bet on under, Jackson in Big Ten Championship
02:05
Take Trail Blazers to cover spread vs. Cavaliers
01:35
Expect Mavs-Heat to be close despite injuries
02:54
Trash talk’s an art form in Olympic women’s hockey
02:41
What does it take to be a women’s hockey goalie?
09:14
For Humphries and Meyers-Taylor, patience paid off
03:25
Campbell looks to build opportunities for others
02:23
Mendoza: A bunch of ‘misfits’ just went 12-0
01:06
Warriors showed heart, but OKC had ‘every answer’
01:03
Williams: OKC’s depth, mental toughness is special
01:58
HLs: Thunder beat Warriors for 13th straight win
03:32
OKC’s championship pedigree took over vs. Warriors
01:07
SGA: Thunder ‘stayed in the moment’ against GSW
01:59
HLs: Spurs bounce back with win over Grizzlies
01:56
Highlights: Wolves fend off Pelicans in OT clash
01:37
‘Hustle plays’ the difference for Celtics vs. NYK
01:58
Highlights: Brown’s barrage nets 42 points vs. NYK
01:57
Highlights: Celtics down Knicks in 500th meeting
01:41
Brown showed ‘immaculate’ leadership against NYK
04:50
MJ’s love of the game ‘the basis’ of NBA career
45
Brown: Celtics are ‘getting better every day’
01:56
HLs: Barnes shines as Raptors finish off Blazers
01:28
Indiana-Ohio State storylines, players to watch
01:41
CFB conference championship weekend top matchups
