Mahomes restructures contract in 'smart' move
Dan Patrick praises Patrick Mahomes as the Super Bowl winner reportedly restructured his contract with the Kansas City Chiefs to create over $20 million in salary cap room.
Wilson is Steelers’ best option to win ‘right now’
Hall of Fame RB Jerome Bettis speaks with Dan Patrick about what Russell Wilson brings to the Steelers, Mike Tomlin's long-term future and recent free-agent running back singings.
Potential landing spots for Fields next season
Dan Orlovsky joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the best free agent RB signing, why Derrick Henry and Julian Edelman deserve to be Hall of Famers, and where Justin Fields may land next season.
NFL RB carousel: Barkley, Jacobs, Henry, Pollard
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers assess the fallout from running back signings around the NFL, including Saquon Barkley to Philadelphia, Josh Jacobs to Green Bay, Derrick Henry to Baltimore and more.
Simms: Don’t buy into ‘narrative’ around Cousins
Chris Simms explains why Kirk Cousins is a Super Bowl-caliber quarterback with the Atlanta Falcons despite the prime time record that has followed the four-time Pro Bowler throughout his NFL career.
Simms doesn’t envision NYG drafting a QB at No. 6
Chris Simms examines the "great value" the Giants got with OL Jermaine Eluemunor and their trade for Brian Burns before looking ahead to whether GM Joe Schoen will target a QB with the No. 6 overall pick.
Eagles are off to an ‘incredible’ start in 2024
Chris Simms discusses the Philadelphia Eagles' reported free agency moves, including the additions of Saquon Barkley, Bryce Huff and C.J. Gardner-Johnson as the team continues to gather a "never-ending supply of assets."
Teams that are most improved so far in free agency
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal which teams they believe have made the most strides in free agency so far, from the Eagles to the Falcons and more.
Rodgers in off-field distraction with Kennedy Jr.
Aaron Rodgers is at the “top of the list” to be a running mate for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to explain why the QB needs to squash the idea publicly and focus on football.
Fill in the Blank: NFL Free Agency
Mike Florio and Chris Simms play a round of “Fill in the Blank” to sift through what Jerry Jones has done to be “all in,” the Browns going with Jameis Winston as backup QB over Joe Flacco and more.
Steelers take strategic approach to Johnson trade
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain how the Steelers reportedly trading Diontae Johnson to the Panthers for Donte Jackson and a sixth-round pick was a calculated decision.
Ravens display patience with reported Henry deal
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore how Derrick Henry will be able to elevate the Ravens’ run game, after they reportedly agreed to a two-year deal.