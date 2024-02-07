 Skip navigation
Bowers eyes Titans as potential landing spot

February 7, 2024 12:55 PM
Former Georgia tight end Brock Bowers joins PFT to talk about his time in college football, the freakiest players he has seen, how he is preparing for the 2024 NFL Draft and more.
