 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Smith: I'm ‘tired of being sold' on Cowboys

February 9, 2024 12:56 PM
NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to discuss the Dallas Cowboys' playoff collapse, Mike McCarthy's future with the team, the feelings of playing in a Super Bowl and more.
Up Next
nbc_pft_nflawards_240209.jpg
2:39
NFL award voters need to make their ballots public
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bijanrobinson_240209.jpg
12:44
Robinson felt fresh following rookie campaign
Now Playing
nbc_pft_aidanhutchinsonint_240208.jpg
10:48
Hutchinson: Campbell makes handling adversity fun
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bufjoshallenint_240208.jpg
14:47
Allen recalls plays he can’t believe he pulled off
Now Playing
nbc_pft_saucegardnerint_240208.jpg
12:48
How experience at WR helped Gardner develop as CB
Now Playing
nbc_simms_picks_240208.jpg
5:09
Super Bowl LVIII preview: 49ers vs. Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_simms_superbowlpreview_240208.jpg
17:36
Chiefs have more momentum than 49ers entering SB
Now Playing
nbc_pft_matthewjudon_240208.jpg
7:16
Judon: Mayo couldn’t be a better successor
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jamarrchaseint_240208.jpg
8:41
Chase details challenge of losing starting QB
Now Playing
nbc_pft_devontasmith_240208.jpg
8:23
Smith: We ‘couldn’t stop the bleeding’ this year
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bobbywagnerint_240208.jpg
11:13
Wagner shares emotions of Super Bowl win vs. loss
Now Playing
nbc_pft_drewbrees_240208.jpg
11:16
Brees: Broncos didn’t look like a Payton offense
Now Playing