Florio: Dobbs trade ‘one of dumbest’ for Cardinals

November 13, 2023 08:12 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the trade that sent Josh Dobbs to the Minnesota Vikings and why the Arizona Cardinals are likely regretting the move given Dobbs' recent success.
