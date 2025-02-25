Watch Now
NYG, PIT, CLE, LV show interest in Stafford
Mike Florio and Chris Simms provide an update on Matthew Stafford and dive into how he could fit with any of the teams that have expressed interest in the QB.
Inside Hunter’s decision to enter draft as CB
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Nicole Auerbach to dissect how Travis Hunter’s NFL path could transform and why the right team could be able to utilize him as both a CB and WR in the right moments.
Examining Ward vs. Sanders in NFL draft
Nicole Auerbach explains to Mike Florio and Chris Simms why she believes Cam Ward will be selected before Shedeur Sanders, spell out when the third QB off the board could be picked and more.
Why RBs could be in spotlight of 2025 NFL Draft
Nicole Auerbach joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to take a deep dive into the 2025 RB class and unpack how the NFL has seen a shift in the importance of a strong RB.
Cowboys are aiming to draft a QB
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on why the Cowboys will be drafting to develop a backup QB, not a Dak Prescott replacement.
Cowboys dragging feet on Parsons only hurts team
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why it’s in the Cowboys’ best interest to get Micah Parsons’ deal done sooner rather than later, so they know the cap space they have heading into Free Agency.
S. Jones: DAL to be ‘selectively aggressive’ in FA
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on why the Cowboys need to make enough moves during Free Agency to prove they’re trying to win a Super Bowl and how waiting on Micah Parsons affects their ability to do so.
How could NFL enforce a ‘tush push’ ban?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on how the specifics of the rule would need to be worded, whether it’s about not pushing the ball carrier, not lining up a certain way at the line of scrimmage and more.
Evaluating possible safety concerns of ‘tush push’
After the Packers reportedly proposed banning the “tush push,” Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Sean McDermott’s concerns, given the Bills run a similar play, and examine what the potential safety issues are.
McDermott: Allen has ‘closed any perceived gaps’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze how Josh Allen landed NFL MVP over Lamar Jackson and spell out if it puts more or less pressure on Allen to win a Super Bowl now.
Teams think Hunter is ‘best DB’ in 2025 NFL Draft
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze Travis Hunter, discussing why teams believe the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner is the "best DB" in the 2025 NFL Draft, and also has the ability to play wide receiver at the next level.