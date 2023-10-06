Watch Now
Hall of Famer, Bears legend Butkus dies at 80
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss the passing of legendary NFL linebacker Dick Butkus, reflecting on his generational impact and how he made opponents fear the Bears.
Taylor is ‘backed into a corner’ with Colts
Mike Florio and Peter King review the latest on Jonathan Taylor's return to the Colts and share why they believe the star RB is backed into a corner with his demands.
Jets are ‘done’ if they lose to Broncos in Week 5
Mike Florio and Peter King preview Sunday’s clash between the Jets and Broncos, explaining why it’s critical to New York’s season-long hopes and an important game for OC Nathaniel Hackett.
Prescott must step up with big test against 49ers
Mike Florio and Peter King preview the Cowboys-49ers Sunday Night Football clash, highlighting Dak Prescott’s huge opportunity and Brock Purdy’s outlook against a fearsome defense.
Fields, Moore end Bears 14-game losing streak
Mike Florio and Peter King analyze the Bears’ big win over the Commanders, discussing the Justin Fields-D.J. Moore connection and underwhelming results from Ron Rivera’s defense.
Bengals, Texans, Eagles, Rams in Week 5 best bets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms give their best bets for NFL Week 5, including a potential defensive struggle between the Bengals and Cardinals, the Rams facing off against the Eagles and more.
Week 5 preview: Bengals vs. Cardinals
Mike Florio and Chris Simms preview a "dangerous" game between the Bengals and Cardinals, and discuss whether Cincinnati can avoid falling to 1-4 against Arizona.
Week 5 preview: Ravens vs. Steelers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss whether it's time to panic in Pittsburgh ahead of their Week 5 AFC North matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
Week 5 preview: Packers vs. Raiders
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Week 5 Monday night matchup between the Packers and Raiders where the likely return of Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion) could be the key difference maker for the Raiders.
Week 5 preview: Saints vs. Patriots
Neither the Saints nor the Patriots have an offense that is firing on all cylinders right now. Will either be able to find some traction in Week 5?
Week 5 preview: Cowboys vs. 49ers
The Cowboys and 49ers meet up again in one of the best matchups so far this season. Can Dallas get revenge on on San Francisco for ending its season two straight years?
Week 5 preview: Giants vs. Dolphins
Mike Florio and Chris Simms preview the Week 5 matchup between the Giants and Dolphins, including whether New York can rebound from a disappointing MNF performance against a Miami team hoping to rebound from last week.